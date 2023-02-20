Georgia man and woman arrested after being caught with meth and other drugs, investigators say

Towns County Sheriff’s Office said two people are facing several charges after being caught with drugs.

Chanda Dawn McGowan, 35, and Joseph William Campbell, 34, were arrested on Valentine’s Day after investigators and the Georgia State Patrol conducted a search of their vehicle in the area of Hiawassee Fruit Stand.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the search, investigators found and confiscated Methamphetamine, THC Wax and Drug Paraphernalia.

Investigators said it was a probable cause search.

TCSO said McGowan is being charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Crossing Guard Lines with Weapon/Drugs/Intoxicants.

TRENDING STORIES:

Campbell is being charged with Felony Possession of THC Wax, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Crossing Guard Lines with Weapon/Drugs/Intoxicants.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



