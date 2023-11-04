Georgia man, woman charged with stealing thousands from Plympton Athletic Youth Sports, police say

A man and woman from the Atlanta, Georgia area have been charged in connection with larceny of $44,150 from Plympton Athletic Youth Sports, police said.

Police did not identify the pair in a news release on Friday night.

The arrests stem from an Aug. 24 report made to Plympton Police about funds being stolen from Plympton Athletic Youth Sports in the form of forged checks, police seaid.

The man and woman from Georgia became suspects after investigators obtained several warrants, watched video surveillance and worked with law enforcement agencies in Georgia, police said.

The man and woman are charged with larceny by check over $1200, a felony, and forgery of check, a felony, police said.

“We are also happy to report the stolen funds were returned,” police said in their statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

