Georgia man, woman oddly tell cop they’re looking for a broomstick. Cop finds meth instead

During an alleged trespassing incident in early December at Shady Oaks Mobile Home Community on Georgia Highway 42 a few miles south of Forsyth, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies encountered a man and a woman and asked the pair what they were doing there.

The woman, 38, replied, strangely, that they were looking for a broomstick. An account of the Dec. 8 episode in a sheriff’s report did not include an explanation why.

The man and woman were told they were not supposed to be on the property.

The two were carrying book bags, which they allowed a cop to search. Inside the bags, the cop found containers of suspected methamphetamine, some of it in a package with a word written on its pink lid: “Love.”

The woman was said to have glared at the man, 45, and told him “he better” tell the officers the drugs were his. But the man said they were not. He insisted the cops were trying to “set him up.”

The man and woman were jailed on drug charges.

Dispatches: A 41-year-old woman was charged with public indecency the morning of Feb. 2. She was arrested, according to a Bibb County warrant, after an employee of the Downtown Macon Business Improvement District “witnessed” the woman urinate on a sidewalk in the 500 block of Cherry Street. . . . A Bibb arrest warrant for a 20-year-old man offered no explanation of his alleged crime, noting only that he was said to have grabbed a plastic lawn chair at his brother’s mobile home on Feb. 2 and “forced it down over his (own) head, breaking the plastic and creating a large hole in the seat.”