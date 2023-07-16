Georgia mass shooting suspect killed in gunfire exchange with police

The man suspected of fatally shooting four people in Georgia was killed Sunday afternoon in a shootout with police, ending a 24-hour manhunt.

Andre Longmore, 40, went on the run after gunning down three men and one woman in the far south Atlanta suburb of Hampton on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Two cops were wounded in the exchange of gunfire when authorities finally caught up to Longmore.

“The monster is dead,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said Sunday. “The citizens of Hampton, the county of Henry, the Metro Atlanta area, and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight [now] that this suspect is off the streets.”

Authorities began searching for Longmore around 10:45 a.m. Saturday after he fatally shot four people in a subdivision in Hampton, about 25 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Scott Leavitt, 67, Shirley Leavitt, 66, Steve Blizzard, 65, and Ronald Jeffers, 66, were identified as the victims. The Leavitts were married.

Neighbor Frankie Worth, who witnessed the shooting, said the gunman “didn’t appear angry, upset, agitated” while unleashing bullets before he “started walking casually” away from the scene.

After the attack, Longmore stole Blizzard’s 2017 GMC Acadia and fled the area. A tipster spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon and alerted police. Cops quickly swarmed the area.

“We engaged the suspect, the suspect returned fire and hit the ground running,” Scandrett said.

Officers gave chase and eventually caught up with Longmore at a second location, where yet another shootout erupted, according to the sheriff. The cops fatally shot Longmore at the second location.

One Henry County sheriff’s deputy and one Clayton County police officer were injured in the shootouts. Both were expected to live; neither was identified further.

Hampton, a city of 8,300 people, had not recorded a homicide since 2018, according to city officials.

