Georgia mayor facing 75 counts of theft after allegedly misappropriating city funds

A Georgia mayor has been arrested in connection to a theft investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On October 20, Wilcox County Sheriff Steve Mauldin and District Attorney Brad Rigby asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the theft allegations.

Officials said Mayor Brandon Holt, 34, had misappropriated the city of Pineview funds.

On Jan.16, authorities arrested and charged Holt with 75 counts of theft by taking.

He was booked into the Wilcox County Jail but has since been released on bond.

TRENDING STORIES:

In October, Holt was shot in a drive-by weeks after he gave a speech about gun violence.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones traveled to Pineview to speak to Holt about the incident.

Holt told Channel 2 Action News that it was OK because he still had his life.

“At that moment I really thought my life was gone,” Holt said, pointing to the left side of his stomach. “I got hit right here.”

The shooting happened on Aug.11 on Lafayette Parkway in Lagrange.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The theft investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 478-987-4545. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

IN OTHER NEWS: