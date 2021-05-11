Georgia men plead not guilty to U.S. hate crime charges in death of Arbery

FILE PHOTO: Black History Month Memorial Ride in Brunswick, Georgia
Rich McKay
·1 min read

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Three Georgia men pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal hate crime charges in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down last year while jogging through a suburban neighborhood.

Arbery was running through a south Georgia coastal community outside the town of Brunswick in February 2020 when three men chased him down. The men later told police they thought he was a burglar and were seeking to make a citizen's arrest.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice brought hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges against the men, former police officer Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan.

Each entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday during an appearance before federal magistrate judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro in the U.S. Southern District Court in Brunswick.

The McMichaels and Bryan already face state criminal charges of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Civil rights advocates have accused authorities of being slow to seek justice in the case, with no arrests made for 10 weeks after the incident, and then only after video footage of the shooting posted on social media stoked public outrage.

The video showed Arbery jogging down a two-lane street, then being shot with a rifle as he was confronted by two armed men who had stopped their pickup in his path.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Three Men Charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Plead Not Guilty to Federal Hate Crimes

    The three Georgia men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's 2020 killing pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime and attempted kidnapping charges on Tuesday.

  • Three men pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery

    Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan also face murder charges in Arbery's killing.

  • Renault, Nissan looking for more savings on batteries - De Meo

    French carmaker Renault and its Japanese alliance partner Nissan are in talks to collaborate more and improve the savings they can derive from using the same battery technology, Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Tuesday. For Renault and Nissan, it has also long been one of the weaker points of a partnership stretching back over 20 years, with each sourcing batteries in different ways, including from South Korea's LG for the French firm. "If we manage to come up with a very synergetic approach on batteries, the alliance will probably be one of the first to cross the threshold of a million cars sold on the same battery module," De Meo told a Financial Times car conference.

  • Terra Virtua's CEO Gary Bracey Believes the Future of Hollywood Film Lies With NFTs and Digital Collectibles

    Whether we are talking about film financing to limited-release collectibles, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are certainly the future of Hollywood collectibles, even if many people still don’t understand them. If one thing is for certain, Hollywood is already investing millions of real-world dollars into NFTs, and independent filmmaking may be one of the earliest applications. Last month, Saturday Night Live (SNL) did a short called “What the Hell’s an NFT?”, which also served beyond that of a traditional SNL parody. Public interest in NFTs has grown immensely in recent months, following what public figures like Justin Blau (3LAU), Lindsay Lohan, and recently, Ellen DeGeneres’ dive into the digital collectibles space. Like any new technology, it takes the public some time to really grasp the concept, and then actually understanding how to invest in such new innovations. What Are NFTs? NFTs are nothing other than a unique digital certificate of authenticity for physical or digital objects, stored in computer code on the Blockchain. When we think about an item’s fungibility, we think about commonality, in both appearance and value, such as the U.S. dollar bill. However, NFTs provide both the creator and consumer with a unique opportunity to create and receive value for an associated object, again, physical or digital, which can be bought, sold, and traded in perpetuity. But no NFT is the same, adding to the “uniqueness.” The holder of the NFT essentially has “bragging rights,” which Blau described as creating “such an emotional value surrounding ownership of a particular asset, that it’s hard not to get excited,” in an interview with The New York Times. Independent Film Financing So, how would an NFT work from a financing perspective? Let’s take the highly anticipated release of the newest installment to the Bond franchise, 007: No Time to Die, for example. Hypothetically, let’s say the film’s director wanted to create two types of NFTs: At $1,000 per token, there could be, hypothetically, 1,000 tokens that represent ownership shares that give profit participation as well as $100 tokens to access the movie’s online premiere. Recently, the film finance firm The Forest Road Company, known for The Kindergarten Teacher, closed a $20 million fund to make pre-production investments in exchange for the right to sell associated collectibles using NFTs. Producers will in turn participate in the NFT royalty stream after Forest Road recoups its investment. But why? These objects of value are created to give filmmakers more capital on the front end, and more profit for investors on the back end. Interacting With Your Collectibles The British software development company, Ocean Software, which became one of the biggest European video game developers and publishers of the 1980s and 1990s, was also credited for helping bring games to the mainstream by licensing high-profile intellectual property rights to make games from. Gary Bracey, CEO and co-founder of Terra Virtua, hails from Ocean, and now helps to create content which he describes as “original, genuine, and suitably licensed” in the form of digital collectibles. Terra Virtua is an entertainment-focused collectibles platform, which harnesses the power of blockchain technology to house, store, and forever immortalize rare, unique items such as an artist’s painting, a musician’s album/track, and other items of unique value. Penetrating Hollywood from the top, Terra Virtua is partnered with Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, which has provided Terra Virtua with the rights to license digital collectibles based on some of these studio’s biggest films like Pacific Rim: The Uprising and Top Gun. By owning one of these many collectibles, such as a Jaeger or pilot helmet, holders of these items can interact with their collectible through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). In an interview with Benzinga, Bracey described the way the world has changed over the past 13 months, pointing to the disruption the entertainment industry has experienced. “Making revenue from big premiers, promotional physical merchandise and cinema tickets, have essentially all but disappeared, as we’ve been battling the coronavirus pandemic,” he explained. “What this means is that the potential revenue that can be made from each movie is drastically reduced and film studios will need to find alternative ways to just break even, let alone make a profit. With NFTs, we can offer the studios ways to license the IP that will make them money not only on the primary sale, but on secondary sales too.” With licensing, comes traditional intellectual property law, which according to attorney Andrew Rossow, still applies in the world of NFTs and digital assets. “Regardless of the ‘newness’ to the concept of digital collectibles, NFT owners are not exempt from current intellectual property laws, simply because it's a new form of creation,” Rossow shared in a recent article. “Indeed, traditional law still applies to decentralized blockchain technology, so creators need to think twice before feeling confident about using third party brand names, logos, famous characters, pictures, videos, music, or other third-party IP without first obtaining the IP owner's permission.” The most important part about what Terra Virtua offers, Bracey explains, is the relationship the company builds with studios. “They are entrusting us with their IP from which to create NFTs that are of the same quality as what you see on the big screen and so we work with the studio every step of the way and nothing even goes out that hasn’t been reviewed and approved by the studio.” Weighing in on the recent SNL short “What the Hell are NFTs?”, Bracey thought the SNL short was educational. “[It] was awesome, as it uses pop-culture to explain what an NFT is and goes some way to educating people on what an NFT is,” he described. “The biggest issue we face is that the noise around NFTs that the mainstream is hearing is that NFT art sells for $69 million, snippets of basketball games featuring LeBron’s dunk for the LA Lakers sells for $200,000 and this is just not fully representative of the NFT world. For example, you can pick up an animated Jaeger from Pacific Rim: The Uprising for under $100, and then interact with it in augmented reality. Another point is that NFTs do not have to be intrinsically linked with cryptocurrencies. On the Terra Virtua marketplace, you can purchase NFTs in ETH or by using your standard bank card. So, the SNL short does a great job in terms of starting the conversation but there’s still a long way to go on fully educating people.” The Name’s ‘Bond’...James Bond We asked Bracey that if the company were to assess the upcoming 007: No Time to Die film, the latest addition to the Bond franchise to its platform, what the next step would be in the process of turning in-film items into collectibles. “That entirely depends on whether we have the entire 007 IP or just the IP for 007: No Time To Die. Assuming it’s the entire collection, the first thing that jumps to mind would have to be all of the epic cars Bond has driven through the years. Our Terradome houses the ’Jupiter II’ from Lost in Space and ‘Kong’ from Godzilla vs. Kong, so having a Bentley Mk IV from Russia with Love or the Aston Martin DBS v12 from Casino Royale, lined up next to the other NFTs would be pretty epic.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPlutus Raises Million in Another Win for DeFi SpaceUnido and Hypersign Partnership is the Missing Piece in DeFi Enterprise Security© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • John Travolta Shares Tribute on First Mother’s Day Without Late Wife Kelly Preston: We 'Miss You'

    John Travolta posted sweet family photos to celebrate the first Mother's Day since the death of his wife Kelly Preston in July 2020

  • Families call for UN to launch inquiry into police killings of Black Americans

    Relatives of 165 victims of police brutality backed by ACLU and 250 groups worldwide write to UN commissioner for human rights A person decorates a memorial for Daunte Wright with flowers and dandelions earlier this month in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The families of 165 victims of police brutality in the US are calling on the United Nations to set up an independent inquiry into the ongoing scourge of police killings of Black men and women. With the support of more than 250 civil society groups from around the world including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the families are hoping to engage the UN in efforts to rein in police violence against African American communities. The call comes in the wake of last year’s nationwide and international protests following the murder of George Floyd by the now ex-police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. In a letter sent on Monday to the UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, the families call for an “independent inquiry into the killings and violent law enforcement responses to protests in the US”. They argue that such robust international accountability would complement the Biden administration’s efforts to “dismantle systemic racism in the US, especially in the context of police violence against people of African descent”. Among the families who have joined the call are relatives of victims of some of the most notorious police killings in recent memory. They include the families of Floyd; Michael Brown, the 18-year-old whose 2014 killing by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, spurred the growing Black Lives Matter movement; and Daunte Wright, who was shot in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, last month. The letter to the UN comes two weeks after an alliance of leading human rights lawyers from 11 countries accused the US of committing crimes against humanity by allowing law enforcement officers to kill and torture African Americans with impunity. The lawyers’ 188-page report found the US in frequent violation of international laws, including police murders and “severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, persecution and other inhuman acts”. The push to enlist the UN’s human rights council in a formal investigation is the latest effort by victims’ families and advocacy groups to hold the US to the same degree of international accountability that successive US presidents have demanded for other countries. So far the world body has resisted attempts to draw it into the controversy. The first move to persuade the UN human rights council to stage an inquiry into US police brutality was made last June as Black Lives Matter protests erupted again across the nation in the biggest US civil rights uprising since the 1960s. Several families of victims of police killings, including those of Floyd, Brown, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Philando Castile in Minnesota, joined forces with rights groups to petition the council to intervene. That effort was stymied after the Trump administration unleashed a diplomatic storm in the face of which the human rights council backed down. In place of a full international investigation focused specifically on US police brutality, the council authorized an inquiry into systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in all relevant countries around the world. In making a renewed attempt to bring the UN on board, the families of victims argue that the US represents a singularly serious case demanding its own international attention. The signatories to the letter point out that almost 1,000 people are killed by police in the US every year in what they call an “epidemic of police violence” that has been “directly and disproportionately targeted at people of color”. In 2019, Black and Indigenous people were three times more likely than white people to be fatally shot by police in the US. “Stunningly, for young men of color, police use of force is now among the leading causes of death.” Meanwhile, police officers who take the lives of Black people can assume a large degree of impunity. The letter says that between 2013 and 2020, more than 98% of killings by police resulted in no officers being charged with any crime. “Police violence is not a uniquely American problem, but the impunity and disproportionate killing of Black, Brown and Indigenous people at the hands of law enforcement are,” said Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s human rights program. “It requires the entire international community to act.” Collette Flanagan, CEO of Mothers Against Police Brutality, said that after last year’s failed attempt she hoped the new push would have success. “I hope that the UN will summon the courage to hold the US accountable for its violations of human rights, by establishing a commission of inquiry,” she said.

  • Youngkin wins Virginia GOP nomination for governor

    Businessperson Glenn Youngkin, a first-time candidate, will be the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia.

  • 15 times musicians have faced backlash from conservatives over their music

    Lil Nas X and Cardi B have recently come under fire from pundits and politicians. They join the likes of Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, and more.

  • Here's What Caroline D'Amore Has to Say About Being the New Girl on The Hills: New Beginnings

    Ashley and Jason Wahler talk about the challenges of filming during Covid-19 and developing real connections on the screen because of it

  • 'Motherly instincts' kicked in, says hero police officer who saved 4-year-old in Times Square shooting

    A quick-thinking police officer is being praised as a hero for rushing an injured 4-year-old to safety after a shooting at Times Square.

  • Great White review: Shark thriller sinks on shoestring budget

    As shark monster flicks go, Great White is badly done with poor production value.

  • Prosecutor calls Georgia spa shootings hate crimes, will seek death penalty

    (Reuters) -A Georgia prosecutor on Tuesday said the man accused of fatally shooting eight people at Atlanta-area spas, six of them Asian women, had committed hate crimes and that she would seek the death penalty against him, court documents showed. The 22-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was indicted on murder charges for the deaths of four women in Fulton County, Georgia, as well as aggravated assault and domestic terrorism charges. Long has also been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in Cherokee County, about 40 miles north of the state capital.

  • Republicans are ousting Cheney all because Trump wouldn't concede

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Police in Thailand arrest 3 journalists who fled Myanmar

    Three senior journalists working for a news agency in Myanmar who fled after the military government ordered its operations to stop have been arrested by police in northern Thailand, their editor said Monday. The three work for DVB, also known as Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and broadcast news agency, its executive director and chief editor, Aye Chan Naing, said in an email. Burma is the former name for Myanmar and is still used by some opponents of military rule.

  • Arbitrator urges protection of sovereign waters against China's illegal fishing

    South American governments need to do more to protect their sovereign waters from illegal fishing, Pablo Ferrara tells Axios.Ferrara is an arbitrator at the Permanent Court of Arbitration for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and a professor at the Universidad del Salvador in Argentina.Why it matters: A surge in illegal fishing around the world is depleting fisheries and threatening ecosystems and the livelihoods of local fishers. Chinese fishing fleets, benefitting from government fuel subsidies that allow them to traverse distant oceans, are now a primary culprit.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: Chinese-flagged ships sail in fleets of up to hundreds of "factory vessels" that fish, process and freeze in industrial quantities, Ferrara explained. "It's unbearable. It has no comparison." Chinese fleets often follow a route that takes them near the exclusive economic zones of South American nations, said Ferrara, and sometimes the boats will turn off their tracking devices so they can fish unobserved in waters where they aren't permitted to be.South American governments have done little to stop the illegal activities, in part because they lack sufficient naval resources.Details: Ferrara is helping spearhead a new civil society effort to pressure governments to enforce fishing laws and to call out countries implicated in bad practices, including overfishing, shark finning, illegal fishing, bottom trawling, incursions into protected waters, and human rights abuses.The organizers have submitted a legal injunction in Argentina, accusing the government there of failing to comply with its constitutional obligations to protect the environment. They plan to submit similar injunctions in Ecuador and several other countries.What he's saying: "Our goal is to raise public awareness and support. The strategy is also legally aggressive," said Ferrara. "It is my right to have a balanced environment."Of note: Before his appointment to serve on the UNCLOS court of arbitration upon Madagascar's recommendation, Ferrara served as a professor at Xiamen University's South China Sea Institute. He criticized the Hague arbitral tribunal's 2016 ruling determining that much of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea had no basis in international law, calling it oversimplified.Go deeper: U.S. urged to join South America in fighting China fishingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chipotle boosting wages to lure new hires

    It's shaping up to be a battle over fast-food workers. Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill threw its hat in the ring on Monday, announcing that it plans to hire 20,000 more employees as fast-food chains scramble to reopen dining rooms now that the health crisis has eased. In order to lure workers to its restaurants, Chipotle is bumping-up its average hourly wage to $15 by the end of June, but pay could go as high as $18 an hour.In addition, Chipotle is offering a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and $750 for apprentices or general managers. It is not alone in its efforts. Several U.S. chains, including the biggest of them all, McDonald's, are adding benefits or running hiring events in attempt to lure new employees. Some business leaders say they are facing a worker shortage, even though there are still millions of Americans out of work. There is a debate over the reason why. Extra jobless benefits are being blamed for keeping lower-wage workers at home, lack of adequate child care is another factor believed to be a cause and then there are some Americans who might still feel it is not yet safe to go back to work.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'People's Vaccine' protesters clash with police at AstraZeneca HQ

    Use common sense on May 17, Johnson tells Britain The gloomiest modellers admit it: we're not facing a third Covid wave Deaths in UK 7.3pc below five-year average as virus recedes Ambulance staff in India accused of dumping Covid dead in Ganges Revealed: the destinations set to be added to travel ‘green list’ Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Protesters and police have clashed outside AstraZeneca's headquarters in Cambridge. The demonstrators blocked the entrance to the building in Hills Road accusing the pharmaceutical company of profiting during the pandemic and to demand the jab is licensed openly so it can be shared with the World Health Organisation (WHO). Masked activists were seen in videos chanting and beating drums and a banner unfurled at the site read: "We demand a people's vaccine". Cambridgeshire Police arrested four people aged 17, 20, 22 and 49, reports say, as officers moved in to disperse the demonstrators, some of whom had chained themselves to the roof. AstraZeneca said it had produced the jab not-for-profit and shared "know-how" with partners across the world. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Tornado tears through Tennessee

    A tornado was seen ripping through Tipton County, Tennessee, on May 9.

  • Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Currently No Hate Crime Charge After Stabbing Elderly Asian Women in SF

    The man accused of stabbing two elderly Asian women at a bus stop in San Francisco has pleaded not guilty to his charges on Monday. Patrick Thompson, 54, faces two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, which carry a potential life sentence. The stabbing: Thompson allegedly stabbed the women, aged 65 and 85, at a bus stop in the area of 4th and Stockton Streets on May 4.

  • Germany goes Hail Mary on funding Europe’s next-gen fighter

    German defense leaders admit they have no firm financing plan for the Future Combat Air System, but they still hope to submit the project to lawmakers for approval soon.