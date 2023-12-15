Georgia middle school teacher accused of threatening to behead Muslim student

A Georgia middle school teacher is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who claimed an Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.

Benjamin Reese, who teaches seventh grade at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested Dec. 8 and booked into jail charges of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor cruelty to children, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

The school is in the city of Perry, just over 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

A person wears a flag of Israel during a Chanukah Festival and Gelt Drop, to kick off the first day of Chanukah on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. In Georgia, a middle school teacher is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who claimed an Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her on Dec. 8, 2023.

Reese, 51, posted a $7,500 bond and was released from jail on Monday, online jail records show. It was not immediately known if he had obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Reese faces prison time if convicted of both charges.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY Friday morning.

Teacher allegedly threatens to cut off student's head

According to a sheriff's office arrest report, obtained by CNN, nearly two dozen people witnessed a portion of the Dec. 7 incident.

The report, written by a deputy at the school the outlet reported, said witnesses heard Reese "shouting profane threats" at a least one student in a hallway at the school, including threats to cut the student's head off.

Another teacher in a nearby classroom reported hearing Reese call someone "my antisemitic friend.” The teacher said Reese yelled someone "disrespected his flag," the outlet reported. "I will drag her by the back of my car and cut her (expletive) head off for disrespecting my Jewish flag."

Houston County Sheriff's Office

It went onto read Reese told the principal a student entered his classroom and told him "she found the Israeli flag offensive," the outlet reported, and said Reese said he told the girl she was "being antisemitic but denied saying anything racist.”

Teacher has 'not been on campus' since incident

A Houston County School District spokesperson would not disclose how long Reese worked for the district or say whether he had resigned or been placed on leave.

At bottom right, an Israeli flag made with dozens of small cardboard hearts. A Georgia middle school teacher is facing criminal charges after he allegedly threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who claimed an Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her on Dec. 8, 2023.

But according a statement released to USA TODAY, the district said its employees "are required to adhere to an educator’s code of ethics, and a violation or accusation of one would prompt an investigation."

“While we are not able to discuss specific personnel matters, we can share that Mr. Reese has not been on the campus of Warner Robins Middle School since December 7, 2023,” the statement released to USA TODAY said. “Safety and the well-being of our students and staff is our number one priority.”

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia teacher arrested after allegedly threatening to behead student