Georgia mom sold 5-year-old daughter for sex before she was killed, cops say

A Georgia mother charged with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter sold the young girl for sex around the time of her death, according to police.

Kristy Marie Siple, 35, accepted money from a man who wanted to have sex with her child, Kamarie Holland, cops said in charging documents.

Kamarie, who lived in Columbus, Ga., with her mom, was found dead Dec. 13 in an abandoned house just across the state border in Phenix City, Ala. Siple had reported her daughter missing that morning.

After a two-week investigation, cops arrested Siple on Dec. 28 and charged her with the murder. Another person, 37-year-old man Jeremy Williams, is also accused of murder in the case.

Police said Siple took the money from Williams and let him rape her daughter, local CBS affiliate WRBL reported. Police said Siple and Williams had a prior relationship but did not fully explain it.

Williams formerly owned the abandoned Phenix City home where Kamarie was found dead, cops said. He was arrested early in the investigation.

Police said Kamarie had been sexually assaulted and asphyxiated. Both Williams and Siple are being held in local jails without bond, according to WRBL.

No other details are available in the case because Russell County (Ala.) Circuit Court Judge David Johnson put all parties under a gag order.

But Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, is not legally involved and spoke about his despair with Siple’s reported actions.

“She’s a monster,” he told WRBL. “A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie.”

