Georgia mom sold murdered 5-year-old daughter as sex slave, warrant alleges

The mother of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland had allegedly sold her daughter as a sex slave before the young girl turned up dead in Alabama, newly made public court documents reveal.

The disturbing revelation comes three weeks after 35-year-old Kristy Marie Siple delivered a tearful performance to local news cameras claiming she woke up early on Dec. 13 to find the door to her Columbus, Georgia home open and her only daughter missing.

The girl’s body was found later that same night in an abandoned home in Phenix City, Alabama and a 37-year-old suspect – Jeremy Tremain Williams – was taken into custody after authorities nabbed him at a nearby motel.

GEORGIA MOM ARRESTED ON FELONY MURDER 2 WEEKS AFTER SUSPECT IN 5-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER'S SLAYING

Eventually arrested too last week, the girl’s mother, who also goes by Kristy Hoskins, has been charged with murder during a kidnapping, murder during rape, murder during sodomy and human trafficking, according to a warrant recently obtained by AL.com.

The document alleges Siple knowingly subjected another person to labor servitude or sexual servitude.

"She did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor daughter,’’ the warrant states.

After Siple’s arrest Tuesday, Holland’s father issued a statement to WRBL.

"The amount of pain Kristy has caused by ripping Kamarie out of our lives will never cease," Corey Holland said. "We are glad to see that she has been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get."

"She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children," he continued. "Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel Kamarie. We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves."

Williams is charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14 over Holland’s death and could be facing additional counts, according to authorities. He has a lengthy history of alleged crimes against children, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor has previously disclosed.

Story continues

Warrants against both Williams and Siple indicate Holland died by asphyxiation from a ligature.

After her daughter was found dead across state lines, Siple spoke to WTVM for a tearful interview denying she had anything to do with Holland’s disappearance. Siple said her daughter’s father, Corey Holland, had custody, but the girl was staying the weekend with her when she disappeared.

"I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this," Siple told the news outlet, shedding tears. "She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have 3 boys and her."

Williams was charged with child abuse in 2009 in Phenix City but was acquitted by a jury in 2012. He was also charged with child abuse in Columbus – though the outcome of the case wasn’t known – and was also the suspect in the slaying of a 1-year-old boy in Alaska but was never formally charged.

Gag orders have since been issued for both Siple and Williams’ cases.