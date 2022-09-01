Georgia mom stabbed to death while 2-year-old son was in bedroom

Deputies have arrested a man accused of stabbing a Georgia mother to death while her toddler was inside the room.

Brittany Wright, 27, died Monday at her Macon home, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials confirmed in a release 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka is charged in connection to Wright’s death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV in Macon obtained a copy of the incident report that gives more insight into what happened the night of Wright’s death.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were already responding to an unrelated call in the area. According to the report, a man and woman ran down the street screaming for help.

The pair told a Bibb County deputy that their roommate had been stabbed and they found her 2-year-old son covered in blood in the bedroom. WGXA-TV reported the son was not harmed.

TRENDING STORIES

The deputies followed the man and woman to the house, where they found Wright in the arms of Alaka.

WGXA-TV reports that Alaka claimed someone else attacked both him and Wright. However, deputies did not believe his story.

Alaka is charged with murder and aggravated assault. He is in the Bibb County Jail without bond.

IN OTHER NEWS