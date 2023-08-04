Georgia mother accused of having drugs in her possession arrested in murder of infant

A Georgia mother is behind bars after police said they found the body of her infant inside their home Thursday night.

Investigators were called out to the home along Quacco Road in Chatham County shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the infant’s body and her mother, Jennifer Cooper, 33, was still there.

Cooper has been charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance, and drug-related objects.

Investigators said an autopsy will be done on the child to determine a cause of death.

Cooper is currently being held without bond in the Chatham County Detention Center.

