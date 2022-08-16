Georgia mother arrested after police say she pepper-sprayed bus full of elementary school children

A Georgia mother has been arrested after police said she pepper-sprayed a bus full of elementary school children Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bus was picking up students in Brunswick when the mom, 30-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler, got on the bus and got into an argument with the bus driver and monitor around 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Glenn County Schools police said there were 24 students on the bus when Cuyler discharged a can of pepper spray. All students were treated at the scene by emergency medical services and taken to school via another bus. The driver and monitor were taken to the emergency room for further evaluation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Cuyler was charged with three counts of battery, criminal trespassing, first degree cruelty to children, reckless disruption of operation of a public bus and reckless conduct.

It’s unclear what Cuyler was mad about. The investigation is ongoing.