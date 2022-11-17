Georgia mother behind bars after 2-month-old baby dies from illegal drugs, deputies say

A mother in Meriwether County is in jail without bond after her two-month-old baby died from illegal drugs.

In May 2022, Meriwether County deputies rushed to the 1000 block of River Road in Warm Springs for a report of an unresponsive two-month-old child.

The baby was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

An autopsy revealed the child died from illegal drugs.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for the mother and caretaker of the baby.

Kathryn Nicole Spiegel, 34, of Warm Springs, is facing charges of cruelty to children and second-degree murder.

On Oct. 19, deputies spotted Spiegel driving a red Pontiac on Charlie Hatchett Road at its intersection with Raleigh Road and initiated a traffic stop.

While doing a search, authorities found that she had 17 grams of methamphetamine.

Spiegel was arrested and taken to the Meriwether County Jail. She is currently being held without bond. She’s also facing a new charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Officials identified a passenger in the car as Ricky Marshawn Williams, 41, of Warm Springs. He was taken into custody for his warrant out of Spaulding County.

