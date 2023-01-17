Georgia mother charged after quadriplegic son found malnourished, neglected, police say
A Georgia woman was arrested after police say her quadriplegic son was found with signs of neglect.
On Thursday, at 11 p.m., LaGrange police responded to a report of potential neglect at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Once officers arrived, they reportedly found a patient, Davyon Hall, who is quadriplegic, showing substantial signs of medical neglect and malnourishment.
LaGrange authorities say, Davyon’s primary caregiver was his mother, Lakiesha Hall.
TRENDING STORIES:
Study: Atlanta ranks in the top 10 for traffic congestion, but not where you might think
APD searching for missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from children’s hospital
Medical professionals were able to stabilize Davyon with continues care. Officials did not provide Davyon’s age.
Lakeisha Hall is charged with neglect of a disabled adult. Authorities say Lakiesha was not on parole or probation at the time of the incident.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: