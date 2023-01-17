Georgia mother charged after quadriplegic son found malnourished, neglected, police say

A Georgia woman was arrested after police say her quadriplegic son was found with signs of neglect.

On Thursday, at 11 p.m., LaGrange police responded to a report of potential neglect at the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

Once officers arrived, they reportedly found a patient, Davyon Hall, who is quadriplegic, showing substantial signs of medical neglect and malnourishment.

LaGrange authorities say, Davyon’s primary caregiver was his mother, Lakiesha Hall.

Medical professionals were able to stabilize Davyon with continues care. Officials did not provide Davyon’s age.

Lakeisha Hall is charged with neglect of a disabled adult. Authorities say Lakiesha was not on parole or probation at the time of the incident.

