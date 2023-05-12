Mother lured with shopping trip then tortured, murdered, dismembered and burned, GBI says

Several people involved in the kidnapping and killing of a Barrow County mother will spend years in prison after learning their sentences. Three others are still wanted.

Rossana Delgado disappeared on Apr.16, 2021. Newly released information is detailing what happened.

The Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation say a drug trafficking operation conspired to abduct Delgado.

Delgado was lured to the Plaza Fiesta Shopping Mall in DeKalb County with a shopping trip, according to investigators. She was then taken to a home in DeKalb County and tied up.

Delgado’s husband previously told Channel 2 Action News they tracked her cell phone to a home near Decatur.

“At that location we found a mask with some blood. We called the police at that moment,” Johnny Castro said.

Over the next few days, Delgado was taken to locations in Clayton County and finally a rental cabin in Gilmer County. The cabin is where investigators say Delgado was tortured and killed.

Associates of the drug trafficking organization dismembered and burned her body, according to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators found the body more than a week after Delgado vanished.

A grand jury indicted 14 people as part of the case. A trial was set to begin on May 1st but several defendants pleaded guilty.

According to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office:

Oscar Manuel Garcia pleaded guilty to malice murder, kidnapping, concealing the death of another, removal of body parts from the scene of death, aggravated battery and violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act. A judge sentenced Garcia to life in prison.

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to kidnapping concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and was sentenced to life in prison.

Juan Antonio Vega pleaded guilty to kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act. Vega was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

Megan Alyssa Colone pleaded guilty to violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and was sentenced to serve 18 years in prison.

Eva Galicia Martinez pleaded guilty to violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and was sentenced to serve 13 years in prison.

Terri Amanda Garner, Patrick Harvard, Calvin Harvard and Shawn Callaway all pleaded guilty to violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act and received prison sentences.

“I would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies that were involved in the investigation of this case. This matter not only spanned across numerous local and state jurisdictions, but also involved the assistance of the federal government in extraditing defendants from Mexico. The GBI has been exhaustive in its investigation as well as the apprehension of these individuals. Our local and state law enforcement agencies have been invaluable, and I would especially like to thank the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office for their extensive involvement in this matter, as well as the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” said District Attorney B. Alison Sosebee.

Three others are still on the run.

Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez Ramirez, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Maria Katherine Encarnacion

Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez is wanted for several charges including kidnapping, malice murder and felony murder.

Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez is wanted for felony murder, kidnapping and violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act.

Maria Katherine Encarnacion is wanted for felony murder, kidnapping and violation of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). If you see any of them, do not approach them and call 911 immediately.

