Georgia mother pleads not guilty to murder after toddler Quinton Simon’s disappearance

The Georgia mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon pleaded not guilty Wednesday after being charged with murder in connection with his disappearance.

A public defender entered the plea on behalf of Leilani Simon at Chatham County Court, according to FOX 28 Savannah. She was denied bail.

After months of searching, authorities announced this week they discovered what they believe to be the bones of Simon’s 20-month-old son.

The 22-year-old mother, who has been the sole suspect in the months-long case, was arrested Monday in Savannah on charges of malice murder, concealing a death and false reporting/making false statements, Chatham County Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley said.

Quinton seemingly vanished from a playpen in his home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. The boy was reported missing hours later, sparking a massive search effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Police announced Oct. 12 that they believed Quinton to be dead and his mother was declared the prime suspect in the case.

In the weeks since Quinton’s disappearance, investigators have combed through his backyard and scoured the surrounding area, including a nearby pond, for any hint regarding the boy’s whereabouts. The investigation brought them to a waste management landfill in Chatham County, where they spent 30 days sifting through through 1.2 million pounds of trash before uncovering human remains.

The remains were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico and additional testing is underway to confirm whether they belong to the boy.

Authorities have otherwise remained tight-lipped about the case.