Georgia mother reports 7-month-old missing in Clayton County

A Georgia mother reported her 7-month-old missing after the man she gave permission to care for her son did not return.

Jonha Harrison was reported missing on December 20, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

His mother had initially given the child to a man named "Josh," who she believed at the time was the baby's father.

The mother allowed "Josh" to care for her baby for about two weeks, police said.

Jonha Harrison

She later learned that the man was not the baby's father, but allowed "Josh" to give the infant to his cousin since she was unable to care for him during that time.

The mother called the cousin on FaceTime on December 14 and was able to see her son.

They agreed to have the mother pick up the baby on Monday, but the cousin never showed up to drop him off.

Jonha Harrison is a black male infant who was last seen wearing a large Nike jacket, according to police.