Georgia mother and son arrested in drug raid, police say

A mother and son were arrested after authorities found a large number of drugs in their Peachtree City home.

Peachtree City Police Department officials said on Dec. 3, officers executed a warrant at a residence at 4:35 a.m. as part of a drug investigation.

Police spokesman said 17-year-old Bradley Kantor was charged with felony counts for the sale and distribution of oxycodone, fentanyl and THC oil and other marijuana possession-related charges.

Hyatt added that a large amount of cash was also found during the search.

According to officials, this was not the first time Kantor faced drug charges. In 2021, officials searched the house and charged Kantor with drug-related offenses as a minor.

Kantor’s mother, 37-year-old Ashley Kantor, was also charged with one count of felony drug possession, possessing drug-related objects, disorderly house and misdemeanor marijuana, officials said.

In addition to Bradley and Ashley Kantor, Hyatt said there was also a man and Bradley Kantor’s 15-year-old girlfriend in the home at the time of the search.

Police charged Kantor’s girlfriend with several drug offenses and released her to her parents.

The man does not face any charges. His identity was not released.

Officials said Bradley Kantor would face felony drug charges as an adult.

