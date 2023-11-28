This Georgia movie theater has agreed to improve access for customers with disabilities

A Georgia theater is making changes as part of a settlement to create better access for customers with disabilities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, the Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a settlement between the U.S. and Austin Hickox Legacy LLC.

Legacy is the owner of the Historic Strand Dinner Cinema in Jesup, Ga.

The investigation began when a mother made a complaint on behalf of her child who was visually impaired. She said the Strand did not have audio description devices available for use by customers with limited vision.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the attorney’s office verified the complaint, the theater agreed to provide closed-captioning and audio description devices for customers.

The cinema has agreed to get six captioning devices and two audio description devices. Legacy also agreed to pay the complainant $1,500 as part of the settlement.

“This settlement helps to ensure that all patrons of the Strand’s theaters can participate fully and equally in the entertainment offered to the community, regardless of their abilities,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg.

Federal law states that private establishments that own or operate places of “public accommodation,” including movie theaters, are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability.

For more information about the ADA call the Justice Department’s toll-free information line at 1-800-514-0301 and 1-800-514-0383 (TTY).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



