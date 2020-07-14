Georgia murder case tests whether a Black man can stand his ground against whites

William Marcus Wilson believed he was standing his ground when he fired at a pickup truck he says was trying to run his car off the road as he drove home with his girlfriend one night last month. He had a licensed handgun with him, and he might have assumed that he was covered by Georgia’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which reads, in part, “A person who uses threats or force... in defense of self or others, ... in defense of a habitation, or … in defense of property other than a habitation, has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground and use force ... including deadly force.” But Wilson, 21, a college student who goes by Marc, is a Black man from Statesboro, Georgia, a small city in the southeast part of the state, and according to his family and attorneys, that has made a big difference in how he has been treated.

Wilson, charged with murder in the death of a teenaged girl who was riding in the truck, has been in jail since June 17. “This is bigger than Marc,” said his aunt SaJuana Williams — meaning it raises the question of whether the principle of “Stand Your Ground” applies to Black men when they are threatened by whites.

Francys Johnson, Wilson’s attorney, recounted last week at a press conference what he alleges happened the night of the shooting. Wilson and his girlfriend were driving home from picking up food at a Taco Bell in Statesboro at 12:30am on June 14 when a group of white men approached them in a Silverado pickup truck, said Johnson. The group was “hanging out of the window, waving their arms” and yelling racial slurs at the couple and shouted “your lives don’t matter.” The group also allegedly called Wilson a "n***er," and his girlfriend a "n***er lover" before throwing an object that struck Wilson’s car. The pickup truck’s driver then allegedly tried to run Wilson’s much smaller Ford Focus off the road before, Johnson says, Wilson "defended his life" by using a legally registered firearm to shoot at the truck. A passenger in the truck, 17-year old Haley Hutcheson, was struck and later died from a gunshot wound.

The police report from the incident said Statesboro Police were called just before 1 a.m. on June 14 about a possible drive-by shooting. Investigative records released by the department include accounts from the passengers in the Silverado truck, who say two or three shots were fired before a final bullet entered through the truck’s back window, striking Hutcheson. Members of Wilson’s defense team say that police have given more credibility to the white teenagers’ accounts than Wilson’s. They also claim police have also yet to mention Wilson’s claim of self-defense in public statements about the case.

Marc Wilson believed he was standing his ground when he fired at a pickup truck he says was trying to run his car off the road as he drove home with his girlfriend one night last month. Wilson was later charged with murder in the death of Haley Hutcheson, a teenaged girl who was riding in the truck, and has been in jail since June 17. (Family photos) More

The judge in the case last Tuesday postponed a preliminary hearing for Wilson because two witnesses for the defense were exposed to COVID-19. The judge also imposed a gag order barring attorneys, investigators or anyone connected to the case from speaking to the media, the day after defense lawyers in the case held a news conference to give Wilson’s side of the story. Johnson’s office declined Yahoo News’ request for comment on why the judge imposed the gag order. A date for the next hearing has not been announced.

During a press conference on June 17, Hutcheson's parents said their daughter was in the wrong place at the wrong time. "You took a beautiful child from this sister, that child did not deserve to get what she got," said Robert Baggett, Hutcheson's grandfather.

“There can be mercy. There can be forgiveness,” the girl’s uncle, Brent Holcombe, said at the same presser. “But justice has to be served.”

Later that day Wilson turned himself in to police. He’s been in jail for nearly a month on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police also charged 18-year-old Luke Harry Conley, who was in the pickup truck with Hutcheson, with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Conley told police the shooting was unprovoked, but investigators later found out Conley was seen yelling out of the truck’s window before the shooting.