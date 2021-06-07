Georgia murder suspect arrested in Aiken County on unrelated charges

Jun. 7—A Georgia man was arrested in Aiken County on public disorderly conduct charges, just days before police obtained an arrest warrant for him in connection with a murder in Hancock County.

Christopher Collin Demmon, 33, was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 1, according to a report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

An Aiken deputy sheriff observed the offender walking in a roadway, with his vehicle blocking both lanes.

The deputy sheriff said the offender appeared to be "in an excited state and his pupils to be pinpoint," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The offender's "erratic behavior, statements and body language" were reason to believe he was using narcotics, according to the report.

He was transported to the Aiken County detention center and arrested for gross intoxication.

Demmon is now also charged with malice murder.

A body was discovered on Friday, June 4, on a property on Main Street in Devereux, Georgia, and is still unidentified.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that Demmon and another person lived at the residence (where the body was found) on occasion," the GBI said in a statement.

Demmon will be transported to Hancock County, Georgia, to face the murder charge.

Anyone that has information regarding this investigation is asked to call the GBI Milledgeville Office at 478-445-4173 or the Hancock County Sheriff's office at 706-444-6471.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).