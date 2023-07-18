Georgia murder suspect arrested in Dayton

A man wanted for murder in Georgia was arrested in Dayton this morning.

Floydell Smith, 32, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) around 9 a.m.

Smith was wanted in the murder of Te’Vian William, who was killed in Rome, Georgia on June 27.

“The U.S. Marshals’ network of fugitive task forces across the country are specifically equipped to handle this kind of investigation. In this case, our task force in collaboration with our state and local partners were able to arrest this suspect quickly and safely after receiving the information from our team in Georgia. We cannot allow those accused of violent crimes to hide in our community,” Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, said.

Smith was booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.