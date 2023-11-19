Georgia murder suspect captured after monthlong manhunt

After more than a month on the run, a murder suspect who was among four escapees from a Macon, Georgia, jail has been recaptured following a multiweek manhunt.

Joey Travis Fournier, 52, was apprehended Saturday around noon near Stockbridge, Georgia, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Fournier was being held in the Bibb County detention center on a murder charge, police said.

Fournier had been on the run since Oct. 16, when he escaped from Bibb County Jail along with three other men, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes.

The inmates made their way out of the detention center through a damaged window and a cut fence, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time of the escape.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said.

“My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody.”

Police said Fournier will be returned to Bibb County Law Enforcement Center later today.

Stokes was the first to be apprehended on Oct. 26 in Montezuma. Then Anderson was found in Atlanta on Nov. 3. On Nov. 12, Barnwell was apprehended in Augusta.

