Georgia murder suspect found in Central Kentucky, arrested in Lexington

A murder suspect in Georgia was arrested in Lexington Saturday, according to court documents.

Demetrick Davis, 46, had a warrant out for his arrest on a felony murder charge in Lawrenceville in Gwinett County, Georgia, court documents say. Lawrenceville is located about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Officers with the Versailles Police Department located Davis Saturday via a cell phone ping at the C-Worth Superstore on Versailles Road, according to court documents. Officers with the Lexington Police Department later found Davis at Red Mile Gaming and Racing, but he fled on foot.

Officers were eventually able to track down Davis, but he resisted arrest by striking, kicking and attempting to bite officers, according to court documents. He was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center Sunday.

Davis was in possession of a key to a stolen vehicle when he was arrested, according to court documents. He was charged locally with second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault on a police officer, receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 and resisting arrest.

Davis has been on probation in Woodford County since February for an out-of-state robbery conviction, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.