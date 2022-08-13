Georgia murder suspect wanted by police calls 911 over cold McDonald's fries, gets arrested following pursuit

A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to complain about his McDonald’s fries being too cold.

Antoine Sims, 24, entered into a dispute with McDonald’s staff in Kennesaw, Georgia that resulted in both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.

Sims was previously arrested in March 2019, as he was accused of setting a car on fire with a woman’s body inside in October 2018. He was charged with felony murder and ordered to appear in court.

Friday’s incident started when Sims and his fiancée were waiting for their food at the McDonald’s location when the order seemed to be taking too long, Sims explained to Kennesaw police, FOX 5 reported.

Sims then approached the cashier to ask about the order, which was already waiting on the counter, he said. He was not given a receipt, so he was unable to know if his order number was called, he told police.

"So now our food is sitting there cold," he explained to the officer, per the report. "So when I come up, I try the fries. The fries are lukewarm, but they’re not hot."

Sims then requested a new fries order, rather than a refund, then feuded with management. Management then demanded he leave the restaurant and both parties called the police, FOX 5 reported. The manager later told police Sims cursed them out and threw his order at them.

"I don’t ever want him back here," the manager told the officer, per the report. "I mean, dude’s obviously on probation (out on bond) — got an ankle bracelet on."

Officers told Sims he was not allowed to re-enter the restaurant and asked him to sign a criminal trespass notice. They also requested dispatch run Sims’ information through crime databases which made him visibly "agitated," a police report said.

"I’m afraid of y’all. I just did three years, sir. I’m afraid of y’all, sir," Sims told police, FOX 5 reported. An officer then approached Sims, who sprinted away, sparking a chase.

Police later tracked Sims to an apartment complex, where a resident said he attempted to break into their third-floor apartment. There, the officers used a stun gun and apprehended Sims.

Sims was taken to a hospital and then to jail.

He was charged for his outstanding warrant, as well as obstruction or hindering law enforcement and criminal trespass. He also had a possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute tacked on as police found 31 grams of marijuana in his fiancée’s vehicle.