Georgia must expand employers’ ability to hire workers as record numbers of employees resign

Workforce shortages continue to plague key industries across the state as we work to rebuild form the coronavirus pandemic.

According to data out of the U.S. Department of Labor, Georgians quit their jobs in record numbers last year. In fact, Georgia was ranked as number one state in the nation in August 2021 for the percentage of workers who quit their jobs. Some reports reveal that these shortages, among a number of other factors, are contributing to ongoing supply chain issues, as Georgia producers and distributors are unable to fulfill orders and meet demands.

While state leaders wrapped up the 2022 legislative session with a focus on addressing the labor crisis, restauranters like myself see a great opportunity for policy makers in Washington to expand the talent pool here in the Peach State by passing commonsense immigration reform to increase U.S. employers’ ability to hire immigrant workers and bolster our workforce.

The restaurant industry has long been a beacon of hope and offered opportunities for foreign-born entrepreneurs to succeed. In addition to both front- and back-of the house workers, more than 40 percent of restaurant chefs and nearly a quarter of restaurant managers are foreign-born. Their contributions to Georgia’s restaurant industry are more than economical, but they’ve enhanced the culture, diversity and flavors of Georgia’s food. Moving forward, it is imperative our nation’s immigration policies allow for future generations of immigrants to join the legal workforce.

Statewide, more than 352,000 undocumented immigrants – a population that includes Dreamers, those who came to the U.S. at a young age and have lived here for most of their lives, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and undocumented essential workers – call Georgia home. A vast majority are of working age, making up one-third of the farming industry and six percent of all food preparation and services occupations. Notably, they contribute $344 million in state and local taxes and increase our economy by $6.6 billion each year.

However, complexities within the immigration system have prevented a workable visa program for more workers to find stable and profitable jobs.

Further, the Georgia restaurant industry employs many Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients who are able to access temporary deportation protections and work visas. Unfortunately, the program doesn’t extend to all 70,000 Georgia Dreamers. Despite the fact that these young immigrants contribute hundreds of millions to our state in annual taxes, and Georgia’s economy could see added $1.4 billion of spending power each year if they were legal citizens, there is no permanent legislative solution to create a pathway to citizenship these undocumented workers.

I understand that immigration is a complex issue that requires deliberate, constructive bipartisan dialogue and debate. And thankfully, there is bipartisan legislation in Congress such as the Dream Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act which would create an earned pathway to citizenship Dreamers, TPS holders, and undocumented farm workers. But we shouldn’t stop here.

Georgia’s federal delegation should explore all avenues to enact immigration reform that supports our economy and allows us to expand our talent pool. Until this is achieved, we will continue to work closely with local leaders, business, and our federal representatives to enact sensible immigration policies that benefit our members, our employees, our entire industry, and the growth of the state and nation’s economy.

John Pezold is a former Republican state legislator and owner of several McDonalds restaurants throughout Georgia.