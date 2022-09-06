Georgia up to No. 2 as top five in coaches poll gets shuffled

MarketWatch

Government researchers claim they have found a way to cut the charging time of electric car batteries already on the road down to about a third of what it is today. In a presentation at the ACS Fall 2022 meeting held in August, lead researcher Eric Dufek of the Idaho National Laboratory said, “We’ve significantly increased the amount of energy that can go into a battery cell in a short amount of time.” Many of today’s electric vehicles take half an hour or more to get to 90% charge, even under the best circumstances.