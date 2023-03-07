Georgia nuclear plant begins splitting atoms for first time

26
JEFF AMY
·3 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant in Georgia has begun splitting atoms in one of its two new reactors, Georgia Power said Monday, a key step toward reaching commercial operation at the first new nuclear reactors built from scratch in decades in the United States.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. said operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. That makes the intense heat that will be used to produce steam and spin turbines to generate electricity.

A third and a fourth reactor were approved for construction at Vogtle by the Georgia Public Service Commission in 2009, and the third reactor was supposed to start generating power in 2016. The company now says Unit 3 could begin commercial operation in May or June.

Unit 4 is projected to begin commercial operation sometime between this November and March 2024.

The cost of the third and fourth reactors was originally supposed to be $14 billion. The reactors are now supposed to cost more than $30 billion. That doesn't include $3.68 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid to the owners after going bankrupt, which brings total spending to more than $34 billion.

The latest set of delays at Unit 3 included a pipe part of a critical backup cooling system that was vibrating during startup testing. Construction workers had failed to install supports called for on blueprints. The company has also said it had to repair a slowly dripping valve and diagnose a problem involving water flow through reactor coolant pumps.

Georgia Power said Unit 3 would continue startup testing to show that its cooling system and steam supply system will work at the intense heat and pressure that a nuclear reactor creates. After that, operators are supposed to link the reactor to the electrical grid and gradually raise it to full power.

“We remain focused on safely bringing this unit online, fully addressing any issues and getting it right at every level,” Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, said in a written statement. “Reaching initial criticality is one of the final steps in the startup process and has required tremendous diligence and attention to detail from our teams.”

Georgia Power owns a minority of the two new reactors. The remaining shares are owned by Oglethorpe Power Corp., the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and the city of Dalton. Oglethorpe and MEAG would sell power to cooperatives and municipal utilities across Georgia, as well in Jacksonville, Florida, and parts of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers are already paying part of the financing cost, and state regulators have approved a monthly rate increase of $3.78 a month as soon as the third unit begins generating power. The elected Georgia Public Service Commission will decide later who pays for the remainder of the costs.

Vogtle is the only nuclear plant under construction in the United States. Its costs and delays could deter other utilities from building such plants, even though they generate electricity without releasing climate-changing carbon emissions.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP erupts after Americans missing in Mexico: 'Cartels couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime than' Biden

    Republicans are pointing the finger at President Biden's border policies after four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico Friday after crossing the border from Texas.

  • Bad news for Biden: New survey shows majority of Americans more worried about inflation than taxes

    81% of Americans are more concerned with inflation than with taxes and 73% do not believe taxes are being used well in a worrying sign for President Joe Biden.

  • Taiwan says won't allow 'repeated provocations' from China, ahead of reported McCarthy meeting

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will not allow "repeated provocations" from China, the island's defence minister said on Tuesday, when asked about Beijing's possible reaction to a reported meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Tsai plans to meet McCarthy in the United States in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday, a move that could replace the Republican speaker's anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China.

  • GM Has Apparently Canceled its Rumored Turbo Straight-Six Truck Engine

    The auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles hasn’t exactly stopped gasoline engine development. Even though the future may be electric, gas engines will still be around for a long time, and automakers are still trying to develop new, more efficient internal-combustion powerplants Apparently, at least one of those has gotten the axe: GM Authority reports that General Motors has canceled development of an all-new turbocharged straight-six engine that’s been rumored for some time.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine sees some of the most significant results in Bakhmut since start of war

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the decision to continue defending the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying that Ukraine is seeing some of the most significant results in the city since the beginning of the war.

  • A 138-year-old Victorian mansion in Michigan that's been a bed and breakfast for 3 decades is on the market for $749,900 — check it out

    Helen and Mark Lally were guests at The Heather House in Michigan for 20 years, before they bought the place in 2014 and took over the business.

  • US bans entry to Syria security agent over killings on video

    The U.S. State Department on Monday banned entry into the U.S. of a Syrian intelligence member who appeared in a video leaked last year showing him fatally shooting people during the country’s 12-year conflict. The ban against Amjad Yousef, a member of Syria’s notorious Military Intelligence Branch 227, includes his wife and immediate members of his family, the State Department said in a statement. Yousef was one of several Syrian security agents who appeared in the video in which dozens of blindfolded, bound men were shot and thrown into a trench.

  • Turkey's powerhouse drone industry is on the verge of another milestone: a stealthy unmanned fighter jet for its new aircraft carrier

    Within a few years, Turkey may be able to deploy a domestically built aircraft carrier loaded with domestically developed combat drones.

  • 'We will find the killers': Outrage over video showing Ukrainian soldier's apparent execution; military wants to defend Bakhmut: Updates

    The Russian military is responding to heavy armored vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old battle tanks, the British Defense Ministry said. Updates.

  • Kim's sister warns N. Korea ready to act against US, South

    The influential sister of North Korea’s leader warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea — one day after a nuclear-capable B-52 flew over the peninsula. The United States flew the bomber to the Korean Peninsula for a joint drill with South Korean warplanes, and the allies' militaries are also preparing to revive their largest field exercises later this month. Kim Yo Jong didn’t elaborate on any planned actions in her statement, but North Korea has often test-launched missiles in response to U.S.-South Korean military drills because it views them as an invasion rehearsal.

  • Iran claims to have discovered one of the world's largest lithium deposits

    The Iranian government claimed last week to have discovered a massive deposit of lithium, positioning itself as a major player in the global race for the metal used in cell phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

  • Brawl erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Fistfights broke out among Georgian lawmakers on Monday as a parliamentary committee debated a bill on "foreign agents" which critics say is modelled on draconian legislation in neighbouring Russia. Video from inside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi showed a brief but violent brawl between lawmakers after the chairman of the chamber's legal affairs committee appeared to strike the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, which opposes the bill. The governing Georgian Dream bloc last month announced that it supported the legislation, which still needs to pass other approval stages before it can become law.

  • Social media influencer admits to $1 million U.S. pandemic loan fraud

    A social media influencer and self-proclaimed con artist pleaded guilty on Monday to fraudulently obtaining more than $1 million in COVID-19 pandemic-related loans from the U.S. government that she used to bankroll a lavish lifestyle that she flaunted on Instagram. Danielle Miller, whose scams in this and other cases were chronicled in a New York Magazine profile last year, appeared before a federal judge in Boston by video from a jail cell to plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identify theft charges. As a part of a plea deal with prosecutors, the 33-year-old agreed to forfeit $1.3 million and serve six years in prison, 16 months of which may overlap with a five-year sentence she received in October in a separate Florida bank fraud case.

  • North Korea warns US against shooting down missile tests

    North Korea said any move to shoot down one of its test missiles would be considered a declaration of war and blamed joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned in a statement that Pyongyang would see it as a "declaration of war" if the U.S. took military action against the North's strategic weapon tests.

  • Germany Is Still The Second-Largest Buyer Of Russian Fossil Fuels

    China is the top buyer of Russian fossil fuels since the invasion, followed by Germany and Turkey

  • Exxon Mobil sued as 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit. According to the government, in January 2020, a Black employee found a hangman’s noose at his worksite at the Baton Rouge complex run by Exxon Mobil Corp. and reported it. At the time, the company knew of three other nooses that had been found at the complex, but it failed to investigate all the complaints and take action to prevent such harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in its lawsuit filed Thursday.

  • HBCU players seeking ways to increase numbers at NFL combine

    Mark Evans II feels honored to be at this week's NFL's annual scouting combine. The former Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman just believes more players from historically Black colleges and universities deserve to be in Indianapolis. Nearly three years after the NFL announced its support for enhanced diversity policies and just weeks after the second Legacy Bowl and HBCU combine wrapped up, Evans and Isaiah Land are the only HBCU participants among the 319 invitees. That's half of last year's total of four.

  • Russia's Technological Advantage Has Been No Match for Ukraine's Ingenuity

    In less than a year, Ukraine’s military has emerged as a modern, effective fighting force in large part due to an abundance of technology provided by the United States and its NATO allies.

  • Surprise support: Some GA Senate Republicans back expansion of residential solar power

    A group of state senators introduced a bill that would increase the number of Georgia Power customers permitted to be credited at retail rates for electricity they feed into the power grid from solar panels on their houses.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati