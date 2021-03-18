Georgia officer condemned for saying Atlanta shooter was 'having a bad day'

Guardian staff
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A Georgia sheriff’s captain has faced widespread criticism for appearing to characterise the actions of Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old charged with killing eight people in Atlanta, six of them women of Asian descent, as “having a really bad day”.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Capt Jay Baker of the Cherokee county sheriff’s office said investigators had interviewed Long that morning.

“They got that impression that yes, he understood the gravity of it. He was pretty much fed up, and kind of at [the] end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said.

His remarks with were met with swift condemnation on Twitter from many users who saw them as minimizing Long’s brutal attacks.

The backlash against Baker compounded on Wednesday evening, when several news outlets reported that he had previously shared images on Facebook of T-shirts that contained a racist slogan about China and the coronavirus.

Related: ‘That hit home for me’: Atlanta reeling after spa shootings of Asian Americans

BuzzFeed News reported that in 2020, Baker shared an image of T-shirt with a logo that parodied Corona beer and read “Covid 19: imported virus from Chy-na”.

BuzzFeed reported that the post was reportedly hidden after the outlet inquired about it.

The Daily Beast reported that the posts on Baker’s Facebook account were first noticed by a Twitter user, and that the T-shirts appeared to have been made by a company that was owned by a former deputy sheriff for Cherokee county.

Meanwhile, statements from police that Long had declared Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated spurred further outrage and widespread skepticism. Police say Long claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities have said that he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of “temptation”.

Many on Twitter pointed out that the sexualization of Asian women and racism are impossible to disentangle.

The state representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia house of representatives and a frequent advocate for women and communities of color, said that the shooting appeared to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia”.

Asian American communities across the country have been on heightened alert since the attack, which comes amid a surge in anti-Asian violence during the past year. Donald Trump repeatedly demonized China over the coronavirus outbreak.

Long faces eight counts of murder and one count of assault. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office has so far revealed the identities of the four victims killed, including 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 49-year-old Xiaojie Yan, and 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.

Recommended Stories

  • Emily in Paris ' Ashley Park Shares Moving Message on Stopping Violence Against Asian Community

    There have been at least 3,795 hate incidents targeting the AAPI community in the past year, according to a report released earlier this month

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is preparing to drop a helicopter from its belly and watch it fly on Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is set to lift off from the Martian surface in April. It will be a "Wright Brothers moment" in space.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover recorded the screechy sounds of its own driving on Mars

    NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars last month. Microphones on board have recorded sounds of the rover driving.

  • Shamima Begum: I had to say I supported Islamic State or risk death

    Islamic State bride Shamima Begum has said she "had no choice but to say certain things" to journalists that led to her UK citizenship being revoked, because she “lived in fear” that women in the camp would kill her and her baby if she didn’t. In an emotive interview in a new documentary, Ms Begum – then aged 19 and still wearing a hijab – begs to be given a “second chance”. The film, "The Return: Life After ISIS", follows her and other young women who travelled to Syria to join the terror group’s short-lived caliphate only to end up “stateless” and stuck living in a refugee camp in Syria.

  • Tragedy in Atlanta

    The suspect in the Atlanta-area spa shootings has been charged with eight counts of murder. It's Wednesday's news.

  • ‘Venom 2’ Release Date Delayed to September

    Sony Pictures has again delayed the theatrical release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” The superhero sequel — starring Tom Hardy — will now debut on the big screen on Sept. 17. The “Venom” sequel has been postponed several times during the pandemic and was most recently set for June 25. Despite the reopening of […]

  • Suspect arrested in Atlanta spa shootings

    At least eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area, police said on Tuesday.Cherokee County Sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker said a suspect has been taken into custody.“Suspect was identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21 years old, lives in unincorporated Cherokee County.”Atlanta police officers responded to a “robbery in progress” at a beauty spa Tuesday evening.Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters that three women were found shot dead.He added that another spa shooting took place across the street, killing one victim.A third shooting, which killed four, took place the same day at Young’s Asian Massage parlor just north of Atlanta.Police took Robert Aaron Long into custody later that night, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.Baker said investigators were “very confident” that Long was the gunman in all three shootings.Law enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the rampage and were not sure if it was a hate crime.The FBI in Atlanta said they were assisting ongoing investigations.

  • 'Stingy men' take on Nigeria's dating etiquette

    Frustrations about the cost of dating have raised serious questions about romantic relationships.

  • A BTS card that depicted the K-pop band beaten is pulled amid anti-Asian violence

    Topps apologized for "upsetting" BTS fans with a sticker card that showed band members bruised and beaten, but critics say the company should do more.

  • At the US-Mexico border, some migrant families are taken in, others 'kicked out'

    The Biden administration's pandemic border policies give some families a chance in the USA and force others back to Mexico.

  • Ohio sues Biden administration over tax mandate in coronavirus aid

    Ohio's top lawyer on Wednesday sued the Biden administration over its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying a last-minute change in the legislation unlawfully blocks state lawmakers from managing their budgets as they see fit. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, asked a federal judge in the state to halt implementation of a part of the relief bill, known as the "tax mandate," that prohibits coronavirus relief money from being used to subsidize tax cuts. “Slipping last-minute conditions into a plan meant to help people that instead handcuffs Ohio is why people don’t trust government,” Yost said in a news release.

  • “A Really Bad Day” Will Never Be An Excuse For Killing 8 People

    On Tuesday night, Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody following a series of shootings that killed eight people — six of whom were Asian women. His first attack, at around 5 p.m., took place at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, about 30 miles north of Atlanta and 15 minutes away from Long’s home. Less than an hour later, two more shootings in northeast Atlanta were reported. Long has confessed to all three attacks, according to Atlanta police. Long killed four people and injured a fifth at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia. According to NPR, police then received a call about a robbery at Atlanta’s Gold Spa, and when they arrived at the scene, they found three women dead. Immediately after, they were alerted to a third attack at the Aroma Therapy Spa across the street, where a fourth woman had been killed. Sgt. John Chafee, an Atlanta police spokesman, said it was “extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s.” The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that, after releasing surveillance footage from the first attack, the police were contacted by Long’s family, who identified their son and helped authorities track him down. Investigators believe he was headed to Florida to carry out more attacks when he was captured and taken into custody, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, on Tuesday night. He is currently facing murder charges and will appear in court for an arraignment on Thursday morning. Long graduated from Sequoyah High School in 2017. The bio of an Instagram reportedly belonging to Long reads: “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life.” A former classmate told The Daily Beast that the shooter was “very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss,” “sorta nerdy,” “a hunter,” and “big into religion.” Officials have hesitated to ascribe a motive to Long’s actions, which clearly targeted Asian women during a time of rampant anti-Asian hate crimes in America. Sheriff Frank Reynolds, an official from Cherokee County, said that he interviewed Long and found “indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction.” When asked directly whether racism was a motive, Reynolds said that “the indicators right now are it may not be,” and that Long reportedly “frequented these places in the past and may have been lashing out.” However, he added, law enforcement is still only beginning its investigation. “He claims that these — and as the chief said, it’s still early — but he does claim that it’s not racially motivated,” Cherokee County’s Capt. Jay Baker added. “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.” All but two of Long’s victims were Asian women. At least two out of the three spas are Asian-owned businesses, and all three, reportedly, have many Asian employees — something Long probably knew if, as Reynolds and Baker claim, he frequented the spas. On top of that, many have noted that salon and spa work is often gendered: According to census data, there is an overwhelmingly large number of women working as spa managers, massage therapists, and massage technicians compared to men. Citing “sex addiction” without the added context of who the victims are and how Long related them to his alleged addiction is just a way of dismissing the fact that Long’s actions were rooted in racism, misogyny, and entitlement toward women. Specifically, Asian American women working low-wage jobs. As Phi Nguyen, litigation director at Asian Americans Advancing Justice’s Atlanta chapter, told The Los Angeles Times, “That the Asian women murdered yesterday were working highly vulnerable and low-wage jobs during an ongoing pandemic speaks directly to the compounding impacts of misogyny, structural violence and white supremacy.” One of Baker’s most alarming comments, however, wasn’t about Long’s “temptation” at all; instead, it was when he said: “[Long] was pretty much fed up and at the end of his rope. It was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.” Police officials promote the idea that men like Long are “troubled,” or “struggling” or dealing with “issues” instead of saying what it is that troubles them or what those issues are — namely, racism and misogyny. Rather than using coded words as a way of dismissing Long’s actions, officials should let those actions speak for themselves, and not be afraid to call this rampage what it was: a crime fueled by hate, not just a “really bad day.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know About The Atlanta Parlor ShootingsBTS Is Again The Target Of Anti-Asian Hate SpeechAsian Actors Rally Against Anti-Asian Racism

  • Olivia Munn Denounces Asian American Murders In Atlanta: “It Just Can’t Be Open Season For Asians”

    Olivia Munn says that Asian Americans are being targeted, responding to the Atlanta shooting on Tuesday where a white gunman killed eight people, six of whom were Asian American. The Love Wedding Repeat and The Newsroom actress spoke with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday about the rise in anti-Asian violence amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. […]

  • Georgia Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 8 People, Including 6 Asian Women, in Spa Shooting Spree

    A Woodstock, Georgia, man is suspected of embarking on arguably one of the most horrific shooting sprees America has seen in recent years. Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of fatally shooting eight people—six of whom were Asian women—after firing shots at two Atlanta massage parlors and a third in Acworth, Ga. Long was captured in Crisp County and was taken into custody after leading police officers on a car chase

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • Biden believes Putin is a 'killer' and says he'll 'pay a price' for attacking dissidents and trying to meddle in the 2020 race

    The US intelligence community released a report this week finding that Putin directed a covert campaign aimed at "denigrating" Biden's candidacy.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Pope pleads for an end to violence in Myanmar

    Francis made the appeal, his latest since a Feb. 1 coup, at the end of his weekly general audience, held remotely from the Vatican library because of COVID-19 restrictions.More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations.In language symbolizing what protesters have done, Francis said: "Even I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say 'stop the violence.' Even I open my arms and say 'Let dialogue prevail'."

  • Michelle Obama says it 'wasn't a complete surprise' to hear about Meghan Markle's complain of racism in the royal family

    Michelle Obama, who counts Markle as a friend and also met the Queen, was asked about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.