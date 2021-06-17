Georgia officer and suspect dead following gunfire at traffic stop

A police officer died Thursday morning following a shooting incident at a traffic stop in Holly Springs that also left the suspect dead, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect was male, and the officer was from Holly Springs, a town approximately 37 miles northwest of Atlanta, the bureau said in a brief statement. The identities are unknown at this time.

"The incident started as a traffic stop. At this point, we are still working to gather details and will provide updates as we learn more," the bureau said.

Nearby roads were being blocked surrounding the scene of the incident as of 4:25 a.m. local time on Thursday, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office said.

"Hickory Rd. from New Light Rd. to Little Rd is closed for an active police investigation. That stretch of Hickory Road will likely remain closed throughout the morning. Please avoid that area if possible," the sheriff's office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cherokee Sheriff's Office but did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

