Georgia officers find almost $25K worth of heroin in stalled pickup truck

A 28-year-old man is now behind bars after officers seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakwood Police Department began investigating a drug trafficking incident.

Oakwood officers responded to the intersection of Mundy Mill Road and Mathis Drive in Gainesville on Feb. 28.

Authorities said a pickup truck was in the roadway and not moving.

Police said they found nearly 155 grams of suspected heroin inside the truck.

The driver was identified as Samuel Lopez of Flowery Branch was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later arrested on March 1. He’s charged with trafficking heroin.

Hall County investigators said the heroin has a street value worth $23,000.

Lopez is currently behind bars without bond at the Hall County Jail.

