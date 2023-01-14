Georgia officers confiscate large amount of drugs, gun during traffic stop

Police officers confiscated a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The Columbus Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 6th Avenue and Belmont Street.

It is unclear as to why officers initiated the traffic stop.

When officers search the car, they found 16 bags of 600-milligram THC gummies, 16 packs of 500-milligram gummies, one bag of 400-milligram gummies, three grams of marijuana, several baggies and a scale with marijuana residue and a Glock 21.

Police arrested the driver, 28-year-old Bruntavius Miles, and charged him with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, excessive window tint, suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

