Georgia officers confiscate large amount of drugs, gun during traffic stop
Police officers confiscated a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday.
The Columbus Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 6th Avenue and Belmont Street.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It is unclear as to why officers initiated the traffic stop.
When officers search the car, they found 16 bags of 600-milligram THC gummies, 16 packs of 500-milligram gummies, one bag of 400-milligram gummies, three grams of marijuana, several baggies and a scale with marijuana residue and a Glock 21.
TRENDING STORIES:
UGA National Championship: Here’s the parade route, times, how to watch on Channel 2
5 Georgia residents win $10K in Mega Millions drawing, winning ticket sold in Maine
Pinky Cole responds to employees’ lawsuit claiming she kept 25% of tips for owners, managers
Police arrested the driver, 28-year-old Bruntavius Miles, and charged him with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, excessive window tint, suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: