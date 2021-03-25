Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raffensperger dijo el lunes que est&#xe1; bajo una creciente presi&#xf3;n de los republicanos para cuestionar la validez de las papeletas de voto en ausencia emitidas legalmente. (AP)
Raffensperger dijo el lunes que está bajo una creciente presión de los republicanos para cuestionar la validez de las papeletas de voto en ausencia emitidas legalmente. (AP)

Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger slammed former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for filing a motion to dismiss a $1.3bn lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems through her lawyers.

In a press release entitled "The Kraken cracks under pressure," Mr Raffensperger said on Tuesday that “in the face of legal action, Sidney Powell admitted that her effort to make millions lying to the American people had no facts to begin with".

He added: “While the loss of the Senate due to her lies will have ramifications for years, I most sympathize with those who believed her in the first place and who she now considers not reasonable enough to realize she should not have been taken seriously.”

Sidney Powell’s lawyers said in a federal court filing on Monday that “assuming, [for the sake of the argument], that each of the statements alleged in the Complaint could be proved true or false, no reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact," in response to the lawsuit by Dominion in DC District Court.

In a statement to The Independent, Howard Kleinhandler, counsel for Ms Powell, said: “Any suggestion that ‘no reasonable person’ would believe Ms Powell or her comments on the election is false. The language... is a legal standard adopted by the courts to determine whether statements qualify as opinions which are exempt from defamation liability.”

Read more:

He added: “Ms Powell is not backing down or retracting her previous statements concerning Dominion. Dominion’s case lacks legal merit and should be dismissed in its entirety.”

The press release from Mr Raffensperger said that Ms Powell “does not consider those who believe her voter fraud claims 'reasonable.'"

The defamation suit Dominion brought against Ms Powell said that her conspiracy theories claiming that the company helped Joe Biden win and stole the election from Donald Trump amounted to "actual malice".

She filed a number of lawsuits after the election trying to overturn the results by claiming they were rigged by Dominion and saying she would "release the Kraken" to reveal the nonexistent fraud.

Dominion provides voting systems to 28 states and no evidence that they have committed any kind of fraud has been found. The company writes on its site: "Malicious and misleading false claims about Dominion have resulted in dangerous levels of threats and harassment against the company and its employees, as well as election officials."

The press release from Mr Raffensperger concluded: "Finally, Powell and her lawyers admit that her claims about voter fraud, stolen elections, or switched votes were 'her opinions and legal theories' only."

Ms Powell's lawyers wrote in the 54 pages long motion to dismiss on Monday that "given the highly charged and political context of the statements, it is clear that Powell was describing the facts on which she based the lawsuits she filed in support of President Trump".

They added that Dominion "themselves characterize the statements at issue as 'wild accusations' and 'outlandish claims.' They are repeatedly labelled 'inherently improbable' and even 'impossible.' Such characterizations of the allegedly defamatory statements further support Defendants' position that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process".

In response to the motion, Michigan Republican Representative Peter Meijer tweeted: "Absolutely infuriating. GOP lost the Senate [and] 5 [people] died in [the] attack on the Capitol in part [because] Sidney Powell misled millions claiming stolen elections. Now Powell backtracks saying 'no reasonable person' [would] believe what she *ALLEGED IN COURT* were 'statements of fact'!?! Pathetic."

Recommended Stories

  • Sidney Powell's legal defense: 'Reasonable people' wouldn't believe her election fraud claims

    Lawyers for the Trump ally claim she was just sharing an opinion when she said the election was stolen using machines built to rig races for Hugo Chavez.

  • Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Says ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Believe Dominion Claims in Defamation Suit Defense

    Sidney Powell's defense against the defamation suit against her is essentially that her claims about voter fraud were too wild for rational people to believe.

  • Officer and nurse at Iowa prison killed in attack by inmate

    Governor Kim Reynolds will order flags to be flown at half-staff to honour victims

  • Chrissy Teigen Dressed Up as a Mushroom and Is Ready for Her Emmy

    What is this secret new project she's working on?

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber, Giorgio Moroder Sign Open Letter to Record Labels to ‘Pay Songwriters’ a More Fair Share

    Hundreds of members of the international music industry have signed an open letter to record labels titled “Pay Songwriters,” calling for better financial treatment from the record labels that are riding a tide of streaming-powered success. That success is evidenced by the strong numbers in the IFPI annual global report on recorded music released today, […]

  • What does UN human rights resolution mean for Sri Lanka?

    U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet received a mandate on Tuesday to collect evidence of crimes during Sri Lanka’s long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the defeat of the separatist Tamil Tigers and an upsurge of civilian deaths. Rights groups said the decision was a critical step in gaining justice for victims of war crimes, and could have significant implications for the current Sri Lankan government. WHAT DOES THE RESOLUTION ALLOW?

  • Pro-Trump lawyer says ‘no reasonable person’ would believe her election lies

    Lawyers for Sidney Powell argued conspiracies she laid out constituted legally protected first amendment speechUS politics – live coverage Sidney Powell in Alpharetta, Georgia, on 2 December 2020. Photograph: Nathan Posner/Rex/Shutterstock A key member of the legal team that sought to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump is defending herself against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit by arguing that “no reasonable person” could have mistaken her wild claims about election fraud last November as statements of fact. In a motion to dismiss a complaint by the large US and Canadian voting machine company Dominion, lawyers for Sidney Powell argued that elaborate conspiracies she laid out on television and radio last November while simultaneously suing to overturn election results in four states constituted legally protected first amendment speech. “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” argued lawyers for Powell, a former federal prosecutor from Texas who caught Trump’s attention through her involvement in the defense of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Powell falsely stated on television and in legal briefs that Dominion machines ran on technology that could switch votes away from Trump, technology she said had been invented in Venezuela to help steal elections for the late Hugo Chávez. Those lies were built on empty claims that apparently originated in anonymous comments on a pro-Trump blog, only to be amplified on a global scale by Trump himself in a 12 November tweet in which he wrote in part “REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.” Citing lost business and reputational damage, Dominion filed a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit against Powell and her colleague on Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani. A Dominion employee separately sued the Trump campaign after receiving death threats. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January in an effort to stop the certification of an election they considered invalid, killing a police officer in violent clashes in which four others died. But lawyers for Powell argued her false statements about election fraud in the months preceding the Capitol insurrection were unmistakably not presented as true facts. “It was clear to reasonable persons that Powell’s claims were her opinions and legal theories on a matter of utmost public concern,” her legal motion says. “Those members of the public who were interested in the controversy were free to, and did, review that evidence and reached their own conclusions – or awaited resolution of the matter by the courts before making up their minds.” The filing brought expressions of disbelief from Trump critics. “This is her defense. Wow,” tweeted the Republican representative Adam Kinzinger. “Bad argument!” tweeted Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. “[Powell] should have gone with an insanity defense due to #TrumpDerangementSyndrome.” “Shorter Sidney Powell: suckers!” tweeted Charlie Sykes, an editor of the anti-Trump conservative publication the Bulwark. As Trump fought to reverse his election loss in November, the former president himself reportedly supported Powell’s claims in private – and trumpeted them in public, touting Powell two weeks after the election as a key part of “the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS”. Powell was publicly exiled from the Trump camp a week after that tweet, after she appeared at a news conference hosted by the Republican National Committee alongside Giuliani, whose hair dye memorably ran down his face, and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis. The group was “an elite strike force team that is working on behalf of the president and the campaign”, Ellis announced. Then Powell faced the cameras and claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”. Aides reportedly told Trump that Powell was not helping, and Giuliani and Ellis issued a subsequent statement announcing, “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.” But that did not prevent Powell from filing lawsuits the next week on Trump’s behalf in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin. In her defense against the Dominion defamation lawsuit, Powell argued that whatever “reasonable persons” thought of her wild claims, Dominion had failed to demonstrate that she herself thought them to be false as she spoke them – a key distinction in defamation cases. “In fact,” Powell’s motion reads, “she believed the allegations then and she believes them now.” • This article was amended on 24 March 2021. We wrote that Dominion was a “US-based voting machine company”, but it was founded in Canada in 2002 and has headquarters in Toronto as well as Denver.

  • Federal appeals court rules that states may restrict open carry of firearms

    A California federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday to uphold a county law in Hawaii that strictly limited permits for openly carrying firearms.Why it matters: The 7-4 decision comes amid a renewed gun control debate spurred by two mass shootings that occurred less than a week apart and killed a total of 18 people. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Hawaii resident George Young's suit against the state for denying his application to carry a gun outside his home.“The government may regulate, and even prohibit, in public places — including government buildings, churches, schools, and markets — the open carrying of small arms capable of being concealed, whether they are carried concealed or openly,” Judge Jay Bybee wrote for the majority.The state of Hawaii prohibits residents from openly carrying firearms without a license. Licenses are granted only to residents who prove a need due to "reason to fear injury" to "person or property." The court affirmed the district court's dismissal of Young's challenge, writing that the state's restrictions reflect "longstanding prohibitions, and therefore, the conduct they regulate is outside the historical scope of the Second Amendment."The Second Amendment does not "guarantee an unfettered, general right to openly carry arms in public for individual self-defense," the opinion continued. "Accordingly, Hawai‘i’s firearms-carry scheme is lawful."The other side: Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain called the majority decision “unprecedented” and “extreme," in his lead dissent.Context: Wednesday’s decision overturned a ruling in the same case from roughly a year ago, the LA Times writes.What to watch: It seems likely the ruling will reach the U.S. Supreme Court, CNN reports. The big picture: President Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation on gun control. The White House is also considering implementing gun safety measures through executive action.A Colorado judge overturned Boulder's assault weapons ban 10 days before a gunman opened fire in a grocery store and killed 10 people in the city.Go deeper: Gun control debate returns to CongressRead the full ruling: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Coronavirus latest news: Over-50s urged to book vaccination slot in next few days

    Pubs may demand Covid passport before they will pull your pint Johnson warns EU that vaccine ban targeting the UK will backfire Andrew Roberts: It was capitalism that gave us the vaccines Merkel U-turns on restrictions as coalition on verge of cracking Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The national medical director for the NHS is urging the over-50s and those at risk to book their Covid-19 vaccines quickly before slots dry up. Professor Stephen Powis called on anyone who qualifies for a jab but has not yet received a first dose to book an appointment in the next few days. The NHS is expecting a slowdown in UK vaccine supply for the whole of April, meaning medics will concentrate on delivering second doses, with fewer first appointments available. NHS England has said no first appointments should be booked for people under the age of 50 unless they fall into a higher priority group, such as those who are clinically vulnerable. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Toilet Paper Is Next Likely Victim of World’s Container Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.The world really doesn’t need more toilet paper problems. But unfortunately the biggest producer of wood pulp -- the raw material for products including bath tissue -- is warning that the global crunch in shipping containers could start creating supply snags.Suzano SA primarily ships its pulp in cargo vessels known as break bulk. With demand surging for ships that carry ribbed steel containers, the squeeze is starting to spill over to break bulk and threatens to delay the company’s shipments, Chief Executive Officer Walter Schalka said in an interview.Of course that’s happening at a time when demand for residential toilet paper has gone way up and consumers have taken to stockpiling and panic buying. Schalka is concerned that the shipping problems are going to snowball and only get worse from here. Significant disruptions to the pulp trade could eventually impact supplies of toilet paper if producers don’t have ample inventories.Sao Paulo-based Suzano is already concerned about the risk of exporting less in March than the company had expected, and being forced to roll over some shipments into April, Schalka said. With competition increasing for cargo vessels, break-bulk ships are berthing at the company’s terminals less often than usual.“All the South American players which export through break bulk have faced this risk,” he said.Brazil is the world’s top supplier of pulp, and Suzano accounts for about a third of global supplies of hardwood pulp, the type used to produce toilet papers.Cargo-market disruption are playing havoc on global trade, especially for food and agricultural products. Port traffic has gotten snarled, freight costs have gone up and deliveries have slowed.The container crisis, sparked by huge demand from China, has been playing out for months. But Suzano’s warning is among the first major signs showing the spillover into other shipping markets. If the squeeze continues to increase freight costs, it also raises the specter of accelerating inflation.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • EB Hwy 84 closed as Fremont police investigate shooting

    Fremont police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Highway 84 at Ardenwood Blvd., prompting the closure of eastbound lanes.

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro branded ‘psychopathic leader’ as three die from taking ‘Covid kit’ he promoted

    Sao Paulo governor rebukes right-wing populist president as death toll approaches 300,000

  • Donald Trump endorses rival to Georgia Republican elections official Brad Raffensperger

    Former president moves to take revenge on Georgia Republicans who blocked efforts to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.