Georgia officials fine 2 metro area water departments thousands of dollars for sewage spills

The Georgia Department of Environmental Protection has settled with the Peachtree City Water & Sewer Authority and the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer over unrelated violations involving water pollution and lack of testing for contamination.

According to the consent decree from the Peachtree City settlement, raw spillage had gotten into the waters of an unnamed creek into Lake Peachtree from October 2022 to September 2023. Both grease and debris were reported to have caused blockages and pollution.

As a result, the Peachtree City Water & Sewer Authority was ordered to pay $11,018 and fix the line issues that led to the pollution.

For the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer, a separate consent order said raw sewage had spilled and there was a failure to conduct analyses, in addition to “permit effluent violations.”

The permit violations in Forsyth County lasted from July to September, according to the document.

Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer was ordered to pay $6,065 for their settlement.

