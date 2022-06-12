Georgia officials say one-year-old fatally shot after amber alert issued

(Georgia Bureau of Investigations)

Georgia officials have said a one-year-old baby has been shot to death, after authorities issued an amber alert warning the child was in “extreme danger”.

“Baby Jaquari has died. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said on Sunday morning.

Fox 5 reported that Darian Javaris Bennett, the suspect accused of kidnapping Jaquari Bennett, fatally shot the child before turning the gun on himself.

The local news outlet said Darian Bennett also killed the child’s mother at her home and injured the baby’s grandmother.