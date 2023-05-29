Georgia officials really want people to stop being nude in their driver's license photos

A shirtless man. Westend61/Getty Images

Georgia officials are begging people to put some clothes on before taking a driver's license photo.

People in Georgia can use digital driver's licenses at checkpoints, and snap their own ID pictures.

"Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!" the Department of Driver Services wrote on Facebook.

Georgia officials are begging people to put a shirt on before they snap their driver's license photos.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services posted on Facebook on May 23, requesting that people remember to appear fully clothed for their digital identity cards.

"Attention, lovely people of the digital era! Please take pictures with your clothes on when submitting them for your Digital Driver's License and IDs," the DDS wrote in their post.

The post also included a meme of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

"Cheers to technology and keeping things classy!" the department added.

When a person in the comments section of the post asked the DDS if the reminder was a "joke" and questioned if people really were submitting nude photos, the organization responded with a GIF saying "it's real."

They took a similar lighthearted tone when answering other questions in the comments.

When asked for examples of what not to do when taking a driver's license photo, the DDS posted another GIF of a cartoon skeleton — naked — taking a selfie.

The state allows drivers to add their driver's license to their iPhone's Apple Wallets or their Apple Watch, which makes getting through TSA checkpoints more convenient, the DDS' website states.

However, it is not a replacement for physical driver's licenses.

The DDS did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

