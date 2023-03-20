Georgia officials seek to question Trump attorney in election probe

8
Stephen Neukam
·2 min read

Prosecutors in Georgia who are probing the efforts of then-President Trump to overturn the state’s 2020 election results are asking to speak with a lawyer of his in their investigation.

Christina Bobb, an attorney for Trump, has been asked to speak to prosecutors in the case, Bobb’s defense attorney confirmed to ABC News on Monday.

John Lauro, the defense attorney, told ABC that prosecutors did not specify what information they were hoping to obtain from speaking with Bobb, who may also be implicated in the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified information.

Lauro said Bobb plans to deny the request to speak with investigators.

The special grand jury that was seated for eight months to investigate the case dissolved more than two months ago and handed down a recommendation of indictments for witnesses that it believes may have lied during testimony, according to the limited and redacted portions of the grand jury’s report that was released.

Attorneys for the former president filed a motion Monday attempting to disallow the use of the special grand jury’s report in the investigation into Trump.

Although the special grand jury can recommend charges, it is up to prosecutors to pursue such a course of action.

All the action in Georgia comes amid a backdrop of piling legal problems for Trump, who has started his third run for the White House.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed he expected to be arrested this week in connection with a Manhattan investigation into the hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election.

And multiple news outlets reported on Friday that a separate Trump attorney, Evan Corcoran, had been ordered to testify before a grand jury assembled to review the mishandling of White House records at Mar-a-Lago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Pence Downplays Trump Protest Threats, Says People Have Right To Assemble

    The former vice president said he believes Trump supporters would protest peacefully and lawfully after any indictment filed against his former boss.

  • In Trump probe, grand jury hears from final witnesses

    A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump appeared to be hearing from final witnesses as law enforcement officials accelerated security preparations Monday in advance of a possible indictment and as fellow Republicans staked out positions in a criminal probe expected to shake up the 2024 presidential race. Testimony from Robert Costello, a lawyer who had a falling out with the key government witness in the Trump investigation, came as the grand jury that for months has been investigating Trump over hush money paid to a porn star during his 2016 campaign appeared to be wrapping up its work.

  • PGA Tour players react to new Grant Thornton Invitational mixed-team event, a format that was once a staple at Innisbrook in the 1990s

    The Grant Thornton Invitational is set to debut Dec. 8-10 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

  • China condemns British lawmakers for ignoring demand not to visit Taiwan

    China's embassy in Britain on Sunday condemned a visit this week by British lawmakers to Taiwan, saying they were insisting on visiting the island despite China's strong opposition. Taiwan's Presidential Office said the group of six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group would meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims.

  • Donald Trump's Newest A-List Packed Project Could Potentially Land Him in Even More Legal Trouble

    As many know, former President Donald Trump’s forthcoming book called Letters to Trump is supposed to be a collection of letters he cumulated over the years, packed with correspondence from A-list celebrities, political figures, and royals. Many have been wondering what could be inside the book priced at $99.99 on Amazon, and just as many, […]

  • Barriers at NY courthouse as grand jury considers possible Trump charges

    A New York Police Department truck began dropping off dozens of portable metal barricades Monday near where a grand jury is deliberating possible charges against former President Donald Trump. (March 20)

  • Trump moves to suppress report from Fulton County special grand jury

    Trump's attorneys want Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office to be recused from any further investigation or prosecution of the matter involving Trump.

  • Arenado hit by pitch one night after Altuve breaks thumb

    Nolan Arenado left Team USA's 14-2 win over Cuba in the World Baseball Classic semifinals Sunday in the fifth inning after he was hit on the hand by a pitch. X-rays on Arenado's hand came back negative, but it comes one night after Jose Altuve left a quarterfinal between the U.S. and Venezuela with a broken right thumb. “Nolan's fine," Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said after the win, which sent the U.S. to its second straight WBC final.

  • American Jeffery Woodke freed after six years of captivity in Niger

    The White House confirmed the release of an American humanitarian worker who was kidnapped in Niger and held there for six years.

  • 17-year-old arrested after robbery at Spot Food Store in Chester

    A 17-year-old was arrested after a robbery in late February at a food store in Chester, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Fulton County prosecutors probing election now seek to question Trump attorney, sources say

    Fulton County prosecutors leading the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia are now looking to question one of Trump's attorneys as part of the probe, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Prosecutors in District Attorney Fani Willis' office have requested an interview with Trump's attorney Christina Bobb, according to multiple sources. It is not clear what information prosecutors hope to gain from Bobb, whose role in Trump's handling of classified documents is also being examined by special prosecutor Jack Smith.

  • Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nano Labs Fourth Quarter of 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Joining us today from Nano Labs are the company’s Chairman and Chief […]

  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 17, 2023 Kevin Miller: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. This is Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies. I am joined today by Brad Vizi, RCM’s Executive Chairman. Our presentation in this call will contain forward-looking statements. The information contained in […]

  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 42% of the company

    Key Insights Institutions' substantial holdings in CytomX Therapeutics implies that they have significant influence...

  • Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing for GOP

    From the moment he rode down the Trump Tower escalator to announce his first presidential campaign, a searing question has hung over the Republican Party: Is this the moment to break from Donald Trump? Elected Republicans have wavered at times — whether it was Trump's condemnation of John McCain's war record, his racist attack against a Mexican-American judge, his sexually predatory language caught on video, his alleged extramarital affairs, his decision to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence, his promotion of false allegations of election fraud and his incitement of a violent mob that threatened the lives of lawmakers in both parties. Now, on the eve of a new presidential campaign season, that loyalty is being tested anew as Trump prepares for the possibility that he may soon become the first former U.S. president charged with a crime.

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

    A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery. Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie that she has some days when she “can't get up out of bed," while others she is able to go about her day and make it to appointments. Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after being shot in the chest and left hand as she taught her class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.

  • Mbappe named new France captain after Lloris retirement

    Kylian Mbappe has succeeded the retired Hugo Lloris as France captain, a source close to the team told AFP on Monday.His first game as captain will be Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France. ama-jta/hpa/iwd/ach 

  • Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over potential arrest

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said “the circus continues” in response to a question about former President Trump claiming he’ll be arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to adult-film star Stormy Daniels — and also urged his supporters to protest. “The circus continues. I mean, look, he only…

  • Why I Think Ms. Marvel Is The Most Empowering New Addition In The MCU

    Here's why I think Ms. Marvel is the most empowering addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Russia defies Putin arrest warrant by opening its own case against ICC

    (Reuters) -Russia's top investigative body said on Monday it had opened a criminal case against the International Criminal Court prosecutor and judges who issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges. The move was a symbolic gesture of defiance, three days after the ICC accused Putin and his children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia.