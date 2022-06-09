Georgia officials that Trump pressured will testify at U.S. Capitol riot hearing -source

FILE PHOTO: Trump rallies in Pennsylvania
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Brad Raffensperger
    American politician (1955-)
  • Gabriel Sterling
    American politician and elections official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two Georgia election officials that former President Donald Trump tried to pressure to "find" votes that would overturn his defeat in that state will testify to the hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source familiar said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling, an official who works in that office, are Republicans who defended the integrity of the Georgia election despite intense pressure from Trump.

They will testify later this month, according to the source, during a series of public hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 that kicks off on Thursday night.

The source was given anonymity in order to discuss a decision not yet announced by the committee.

(Reporting by Linda So; Editing by Scott Malone and Mark Porter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Over a dozen Uvalde victims were still alive in 80 minute period before police entered school

    New disturbing details about the delayed police response in the Uvalde school shooting have been revealed in an investigative report. The report, described by the New York Times on Thursday, states that “more than a dozen” of the 33 children and three teachers inside the two classrooms targeted by gunman Salvador Ramos in the 24 May massacre were still alive in the one hour and 17 minutes between when shooting began and officers eventually entered to take him down.

  • Live coverage: Watch the Jan. 6 committee's 1st primetime hearing

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold its first primetime hearing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET — the first of a series of hearings stemming from its 11-month probe of the deadly riot.

  • Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump

    With never-seen video, new audio and a mass of evidence, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will attempt to show the “harrowing story” of the deadly violence that erupted that day and also a chilling backstory as the defeated president, Donald Trump, tried to overturn Joe Biden's election victory. Thursday's prime-time hearing will open with eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker tracking the extremist Proud Boys, who prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election and led the storming of the Capitol. It will also feature the committee's accounts from Trump’s aides and family members, interviewed behind closed doors, of the deadly siege that Democrats and others say put U.S. democracy at risk.

  • Trump's former top lawyer Pat Cipollone is in talks to testify publicly at a January 6 House Committee primetime hearing: report

    Cipollone said he would testify about Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who outlined ways for Trump to challenge the election, per ABC.

  • U.S. Capitol riot hearings to put focus on Trump aides' words

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The hearings on the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters will spotlight testimony by the former president's top aides and family as a House committee seeks to convince Americans the riot was an planned attack on democracy. After almost a year of investigation, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack enters a new phase on Thursday with a prime-time hearing that will include videotaped testimony from senior Trump White House officials and campaign officials, committee aides said. "We will be revealing that the violence of Jan. 6 was the result of a coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, and indeed that the former president, Donald Trump, was at the center of that effort," said an aide, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview the hearing.

  • Judge orders Trump attorney to turn over documents to Jan. 6 panel

    A federal judge ordered former President Trump’s legal adviser, John Eastman, to turn over another batch of 159 documents subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 select committee, including a single email he found to likely be part of a criminal effort to overturn the 2020 election. The late Tuesday ruling adds to a decision earlier…

  • 1 dead following shooting at 33rd Avenue Gifford residence; homicide investigation underway

    After getting calls of a shooting at 4:21 a.m., Indian River County sheriff's deputies went to a home where they found a wounded person who later died

  • What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

    Members of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said, and how he reacted. As Vice President Mike Pence prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes that would formalize Democrat Joe Biden's win, Trump continued to apply public pressure.

  • Kate Middleton Wears Chic White Zara Blazer During Post-Jubilee Outing (& It Retails for $70)

    Kate Middleton is wasting no time returning to her royal duties after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee .Today, the Duchess of...

  • Facts about the Jan. 6 Committee probe

    STORY: A probe into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been underway for almost a year.The Democratic-led House of Representative Select Committee is entering a more public phase of its work.Televised public hearings are set to begin on June 9.Here are some facts about the investigation.[Box graphic: THE INSURRECTION] First, a quick recap of the day itself – January 6th, 2021. Thousands of supporters of Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in a bid to stop formal certification of the Republican president's election defeat.Four people died on the day, a Capitol Police officer died the following.140 others were injured and four officers have since taken their own lives.[Box graphic: THE COMMITTEE]Nine House members sit on the committee: seven Democrats and two Republicans. The two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, were censured by the Republican National Committee for their participation.The RNC had never before censured any sitting congressional Republican.[Box graphic: THE PROBE] More than 1,000 depositions and interviews have been conducted.Most interviewees have not been identified, although those who are known include:- Trump's daughter and close adviser Ivanka Trump- her husband, Jared Kushner- and attorney Rudy GiulianiThe committee announced it had issued 99 subpoenas and is known to have issued more that haven’t been made public.Some of the most notable known ones have been sent to: - Mark Meadows, a former congressman who served as a Trump White House chief of staff- Stephen Bannon, a former Trump advisor- Roger Stone, a long-time Republican operative- Trump's son Eric- and major social media firmsThe House has voted - largely along party lines - to recommend contempt of Congress charges for four Trump associates for refusing to cooperate. Trump has urged former aides to disregard committee subpoenas.[Box graphic: CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS] Nearly 850 people have been arrested for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 250 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.Nearly 300 people have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges.

  • Feds say Peter Navarro lied about being denied call to lawyer after his arrest

    The Justice Department on Thursday pushed back on an assertion from former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who had claimed he was denied access to an attorney when he was arrested on contempt charges last week.

  • Analysis: House committee holding first public hearing on Capitol attack

    Senior DC Politics reporter Camila Dechalus discusses what to expect from the House committee hearings on the January 6 attack.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: US ambassador reveals the 5 goals Biden, Blinken have given diplomats

    U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink tells Fox News that President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken have outlined five goals for diplomats in Ukraine.

  • Leaked audio shows Kevin McCarthy demanding inquiry into Jan. 6 riot, a position he later completely reversed

    In audio played by CNN Wednesday, McCarthy presents starkly different views on the riot to those he made later.

  • Knoxville cop who was driving 90 mph without lights or siren when he killed driver has quit

    The Knox county District Attorney declined to charge the officer, instead saying Mauricio Luna was partially to blame because he failed to yield.

  • FBI Arrests GOP Gubernatorial Candidate at West Michigan Home for Role in Jan 6 Riot

    The FBI told local media it arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley after raiding his home near Grand Rapids on Thursday morning, June 9.Kelley, a Republican, was charged with a misdemeanor for his role in the 2021 riot at the US Capitol.According to the bureau, Kelley was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his Allendale home.Video streamed live to Facebook shows vehicles at Kelley’s house.According to Kelley’s website, he lives in Allendale with his wife and five children. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

  • Cheney's Jan. 6 committee spotlight burns her in Wyoming primary

    When the House committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing Thursday, Rep.

  • 'Connecting the dots': Jan. 6 committee promises to show Trump's role in Capitol attack at Thursday's hearing

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to open its case to the public Thursday night by “connecting the dots” between then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election and the deadly insurrection.

  • Ocala/Marion County area fishing report

    With the warmer months here, yellowtail, mutton, grouper, kingfish, sailfish, tuna and even red snapper are all active and ready to catch

  • Do At-Home Laser Hair Growth Caps Really Work? We Asked a Dermatologist

    These new-age devices, which emit red light to allegedly stimulate hair growth, are gaining in popularity—but are they truly effective?