Georgia P.O.S.T. holds police accountable for misconduct, certification

Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr talks to police cadets during a visit to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office training facility in Appling, Ga., in 2020. Police officers do receive a Georgia P.O.S.T. basic law enforcement certification after completing the police academy.

Just like lawyers have the state bar and doctors have the medical board, police officers in Georgia have an agency that makes sure they are held accountable for their actions and properly certified.

The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, or Georgia POST, has been certifying police officers in Georgia since being established in 1970 by the Georgia General Assembly. They also establish the minimum training standards and curriculum each police officer must go through.

Georgia POST Deputy Director Chris Harvey said, in basic terms, their job is to keep police officers accountable.

“If you do something to violate the standards of P.O.S.T. we investigate and can take action against your certification, against your license,” Harvey said. “If a police officer is violating the law or violating ethical standards or not getting the required training, using excessive force, getting arrested, we investigate that.”

How can someone get certified to be a police officer?

Harvey said police officers have to go through the police academy to receive basic law enforcement certification. There are currently 50,422 officers, including correction officers, detention officers and communication officers, employed by 1,044 agencies statewide.

“If you go through a police academy and you pass that police academy, you get certificated with a basic law enforcement certification, with that I can go work for Atlanta Police Department, I can go work for GBI, I can go to work for State Patrol, I can go to work for a sheriff’s office,” he said. “That is your basic ticket to law enforcement.”

That certification doesn't come with a job, however. “The P.O.S.T. certification is separate and distinct from the agency hiring. Generally speaking, the agency won’t hire someone as a police officer who is not P.O.S.T. certified because they can’t work as a police officer,” he said.

The Georgia Public Safety Training Center conducts the police academy for people wishing to join law enforcement. The program takes 11 weeks to complete and consists of 408 hours of training, including classroom-based lectures and practical skills building certification, according to GPSTC. The training must be completed in order to get certified.

In Georgia, police officers are required to complete at least 20 hours of training a year to maintain certification. Five of the required 20 hours of training need to include: one hour each for firearms re-qualification, use of deadly force and de-escalation training and two hours for community policing.

Additional training includes: stunt gun certification, alcohol and drug awareness training, active shooter training, hazardous materials, domestic violence training, physical fitness training, profiling training.

In the past, officers would need to get re-certified every four years, but a decision was made by the Georgia P.O.S.T. council this year to not make it a requirement anymore.

“Once you are certified, you are certified until you surrender your certification for whatever reason you wanted to or you have your certification revoked,” Harvey said. “You are certified indefinitely. In order to act as a police officer, you have to maintain your 20 hours of training, do your firearm qualification and do your (government) mandated training every year.”

Michael Nezbeth (right), dog trainer with Grass Roots K-9, works with a dog during a K-9 training provided by the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation at the Columbia County Sheriff’s department on Monday. Training is required for all police officers to maintain their certification.

When are officer investigations conducted?

As far as holding police officers accountable, Harvey said POST will investigates most instances of police misconduct. The council’s investigations division is tasked with investigating any involuntary termination of officers, suspension of more than 30 days and any alleged criminal involvement of any officer.

Agencies have to report to POST whenever an officer has been arrested for either a misdemeanor or felony, receives a 30-day suspension, has been indicted, convicted whether it was guilty or not guilty or has been demoted, unless it is for budgetary reasons. Agencies have 15 days to report those to P.O.S.T.

If a police officer is fired, P.O.S.T. will look into it and determine whether an investigation is needed. Usually, one won’t be conducted if the police officer gets fired for a specific agency’s policy violation. For example, if an officer gets fired for not shining his shoes, P.O.S.T. will probably not investigate or take any further disciplinary action.

What happens when an investigation is complete?

Like many accrediting systems, several P.O.S.T. committees participate in the review of a case. A completed investigation first is presented to the probable cause committee. That group will review all the facts and make a recommendation on what to do with an officer’s certification.

“A lot of the work of the council takes place in different council committees,” Harvey said.

The recommendations are then brought to the P.O.S.T. council, comprised of 19 governor-appointed members, who will make a decision whether or not to follow the committee’s recommendation or not. For the most part, they do follow the committee’s recommendations, Harvey said.

Augusta Richmond County Sheriff's Office officer takes aim during training at the Richmond County Training Range in 2014. Police officers are required at least 20 hours of training, including firearms training, to maintain their certification.

Recommendations can include: not doing anything, placing the officer on probation, suspending the officer’s certification or revoking the officer’s certification.

Officers can still work while their certification is on probation, but not if it's suspended. They can’t be a police officer if their certification is revoked.

“One DUI will almost always result in probation. There are other things that may not be crimes at all that may result in revocation,” Harvey said. “If someone has an integrity issue, if someone is lying and making false statements, even on time sheets and stuff like that, that can result in revocation because you get into integrity issues with police officers.”

