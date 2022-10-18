Georgia-Pacific closes its Oshkosh plant and lays off 38 workers, effective immediately

Drake Bentley, Oshkosh Northwestern
·1 min read

Georgia-Pacific announced Monday it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility.

The closing of the facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., will result in 38 people being laid off.

"All positions at the facility are being eliminated as a result of the closure," said company executive Rachel Ryan in a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workplace Development.

Most of the layoffs are effective Monday, but Ryan said some employees may remain past Monday to assist with the facility shutdown.

Employees will receive 60 days' pay with benefits, which is in accordance with federal and state law.

The hourly employees are represented by the United Steel Workers International Union. However, Ryan said employees do not have bumping rights, meaning they don't have contractual rights to replace other employees.

In March, the company announced that it would shut down its Green Bay 121-year-old Day Street Mill over 18 months.

At the time, the company said the 190 employees, set to be laid off, would be able to apply for other jobs in the company.

Ryan's letter to DWD does not state why the company is closing the packaging plant.

Georgia-Pacific cited less-cost-competitive machinery at Day Street, changing customer demand, toilet paper production upgrades and investments at other company manufacturing plants as reasons for the decision to close the Green Bay mill.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Georgia-Pacific closes its Oshkosh plant and lays off 38 workers

Recommended Stories

  • Australia floods crisis set to worsen amid forecast for more rain

    Thousands of residents across southeast Australia braced for renewed flooding on Tuesday as weather forecasters warned of more downpours later this week, while swollen rivers continued to roll downstream inundating farms, towns and homes. Australia's longest river, the Murray, which straddles the border between the two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria, could hit a near 30-year high on Friday around the border towns of Echuca and Moama, home to more than 20,000, the Bureau of Meteorology said in its latest update. In Moama, about 200km (120 miles) north of Melbourne, emergency crews ramped up the delivery of sandbags and set up rescue centres to help shelter hundreds of evacuated residents.

  • Stocks Push Higher After UK Reversal, S&P Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia rebounded after the S&P 500 closed above a key technical level and the UK reversed more of its unfunded tax cuts, bolstering global market sentiment.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Over

  • 7 Places To Retire Near the Mountains on a Budget

    Plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities, higher altitudes, cooler temperatures and majestic beauty are just some of the perks you can gain when you retire near the mountains. However, you'll...

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Quiet Quitting Might Be A Hot Trend, But It's Actually Leaving A Lot Of People Out. Here's What We Can Do Instead

    Some people are lauding quiet quitting as a great workers’ movement, while others are shaming it as this generation’s "lazy" work ethic. But an entire swath of the population is entirely left out of the movement.View Entire Post ›

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...

  • Retirement Planning: 7 Steps To Take Even If You Never Want To Retire

    Although it's a common belief that every American wants to retire as soon as possible, there are plenty of workers who actually never want to retire. Whether it's because they love their jobs, have...

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 66% of Americans Are Worried They’ll Run Out of Money in Retirement — Here Are 7 Tips To Make Sure That Doesn’t Happen

    When it comes to retirement planning, fortune favors the prepared. However, according to GOBankingRates' recent survey, few Americans feel prepared. According to our survey, 66% of Americans fear that...

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business...

  • Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs

    As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...

  • Is It Safe for You to Retire Right Now?

    You may have thought you knew how your final years in the workforce were going to go, but none of us could've predicted the havoc the last few years have wreaked on our finances. Pandemic lockdowns hurt many workers, rampant inflation has made everything a lot more expensive than it used to be, and the current bear market has taken its toll on investors' portfolios. Make note of how much you have in all your retirement accounts.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...

  • California’s fast food wage bill means Chipotle ‘will probably have to raise prices,’ CEO says

    Chipotle CEO, Brian Niccol speaks at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit on potential impacts of a hike in minimum wages in California.

  • 30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

    Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...

  • 12 Top Side Gigs You Can Do From Home, According to Career Experts

    Taking on a side gig is a great way to help you achieve your financial goals faster, whether you want to pay off debt, build an emergency fund or grow your retirement nest egg. And there are many...

  • A $250,000 Annuity Pays This Much

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Side Hustles To Increase Your Net Worth

    There's a saying that when you're in a job that you enjoy doing, it doesn't feel like work. Finding the right side hustle is the same way. If you can take what you're already interested in or good at...

  • 7 Ways To Catch Up on Retirement Planning When You’re Approaching Your 60s

    If you're approaching your 60s and behind on your retirement planning, it's easy to feel as though the money you save now won't be enough. Rather than give in to feelings of discouragement, what those...