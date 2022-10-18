Georgia-Pacific closes its Oshkosh plant and lays off 38 workers, effective immediately

Georgia-Pacific announced Monday it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility.

The closing of the facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., will result in 38 people being laid off.

"All positions at the facility are being eliminated as a result of the closure," said company executive Rachel Ryan in a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workplace Development.

Most of the layoffs are effective Monday, but Ryan said some employees may remain past Monday to assist with the facility shutdown.

Employees will receive 60 days' pay with benefits, which is in accordance with federal and state law.

The hourly employees are represented by the United Steel Workers International Union. However, Ryan said employees do not have bumping rights, meaning they don't have contractual rights to replace other employees.

In March, the company announced that it would shut down its Green Bay 121-year-old Day Street Mill over 18 months.

At the time, the company said the 190 employees, set to be laid off, would be able to apply for other jobs in the company.

Ryan's letter to DWD does not state why the company is closing the packaging plant.

Georgia-Pacific cited less-cost-competitive machinery at Day Street, changing customer demand, toilet paper production upgrades and investments at other company manufacturing plants as reasons for the decision to close the Green Bay mill.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Georgia-Pacific closes its Oshkosh plant and lays off 38 workers