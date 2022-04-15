Georgia-Pacific LLC Attends WFF Leadership Conference

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Georgia-Pacific

Last week I was grateful to attend the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) Leadership Conference alongside my Georgia-Pacific LLC colleagues to learn more about the unique experiences women face at work. It was a great opportunity to listen, learn, and consider how I can make a positive difference.

At GP, we place a big emphasis on creating a culture where people can self-actualize to reach their fullest potential. We strive to make sure each employee is seen as an individual with unique potential to make us better.

Thanks, team, for sharing this experience with me.

View original content written by David Duncan here.

