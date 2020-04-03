Elwart to lead a combined sales team for both retail and business-to-business markets

ATLANTA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific announced today that it has named Ryan Elwart as Chief Customer Officer for the Consumer Products Group. In this newly created position, Elwart will lead a combined sales organization of both the company's retail and commercial (GP PRO) businesses. The move is intended to increase the value the GP Consumer Products Group creates for customers by driving integrated teamwork across the organization and more effectively deliver the service, support and capabilities that matter most.

Georgia-Pacific Names Ryan Elwart Chief Customer Officer for Consumer Products Group More

"At Georgia-Pacific, we strive every day to increase the value and mutual benefit we create with our partners, and to focus our talent and resources on opportunities that accelerate our customers' success," said David Duncan, executive vice president for Georgia-Pacific's Consumer Products Group. "With that in mind, we've created a consolidated customer organization that leverages our organization-wide knowledge and best practices, while maintaining the specialized focus that differentiates our approach across markets and channels."

Duncan continued, "With his demonstrated leadership and his background in the consumer products industry, I believe Ryan has the depth of knowledge, the innovative mindset and the collaborative spirit to help us elevate and evolve how we do business."

Elwart added, "Now more than ever we are reminded how important it is to be agile and adaptable to find solutions for consumers, professionals, and in some cases, both. In these unprecedented times we are in the trenches together with our customers -- focused on helping them serve consumers and provide continuity to the marketplace. Longer-term, the vision of this new organization will be to amplify the voice of the customer, collaborating with our world-class categories and capabilities to be faster, smarter and more transformative."

Prior to his promotion, Elwart served as senior vice president for global sales at Georgia-Pacific, responsible for North American and International GP PRO sales, sales strategy and sales capability teams. His new role comes as Mike Hayes leaves his position as senior vice president of retail sales at the company to take on a role at another organization. In the past, Elwart also led customer and capability teams at PepsiCo in the Frito Lay and QTG divisions and held multiple sales responsibilities at Hormel Foods.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle®, Mardi Gras® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest recyclers of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.