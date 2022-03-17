Georgia-Pacific to shut down the 121-year-old Day Street paper mill in Green Bay

Georgia-Pacific will shut down the 121-year-old Day Street Mill.

GREEN BAY - Georgia-Pacific will shut down the 121-year-old Day Street Mill in phases over the next 18 months.

The company on Wednesday evening announced it would phase out production beginning in mid-May when it shuts down tissue production. Additional closures will occur in September and napkin production will end in fall 2023.

About 190 employees will lose their jobs, but the company said those employees will be able to apply for other jobs in the company. That includes more than 100 new jobs that will be created with a $500 million expansion to the Broadway Mill in Green Bay.

The company notified employees Wednesday.

In a media release, the company said the decision had more to do with the mill’s equipment than its employees, noting they had “done an admirable job in operating” the production lines for years.

Georgia-Pacific also cited changing customer demand, bath tissue upgrades and investments at other company manufacturing plants as reasons for shutting down the Day Street Mill.

The former Northern Tissue Paper Mill began operation on March 29, 1901, and by 1920 was the largest producer of toilet paper in the world. The mill helped Green Bay earn the title “Toilet Paper Capital of the World.”

The mill was started by seven Wisconsin men who pooled $70,000 to build the plant. In its first year, the mill employed 25 people and shipped 800 tons of sanitary tissue. The tissue took its name from the company, Quilted Northern, a brand which continues to be sold today.

Now, the Day Street mill produces 70,000 tons of paper, as of 2016. Many of its original buildings, such as the gatehouse and main office, remained in use.

The Press-Gazette will update this developing story.

