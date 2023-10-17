Georgia parents arrested for felony cruelty to children after 6-week-old son critically injured

A 6-week-old Georgia boy is in critical condition and his parents have been arrested for felony cruelty to children in the first degree and felony aggravated battery.

Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 Goolsby Drive in Blythe, Georgia on Tuesday, Oct. 10 shortly after 5 p.m. in reference to a baby not breathing.

According to an arrest warrant, the child’s mother, Emma Grace Pittman, 19, and the child’s father, David Alan James, 35, are accused of “maliciously causing bodily harm” to their son.

The responding deputy said the boy was unresponsive when he arrived.

The deputy took his body-worn camera inside the ambulance and recorded paramedics as they pointed out the injuries they saw at the time.

The boy’s injuries included bilateral skull fractures, active bleeding inside and outside of the brain, a blown right pupil, and bruising to his head, right chest, right flank, arms and knees, and other areas.

The boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

He was listed in critical condition.

