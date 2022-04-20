Georgia parents charged with murder after 4-week-old baby dies from alcohol poisoning

The Georgia parents of a newborn baby who had more than four times the legal alcohol limit for an adult in her body when she died have been charged with her murder.

Sydnei Moran Dunn, 24, and Marquis Simon Colvin, 25, brought their 4-week-old baby to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on April 13 when she fell unresponsive, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

When questioned by hospital officials, Dunn first claimed that she had “consumed a large quantity of alcohol the day before” and had seemingly passed it on to her baby while breast-feeding, according to police. Then she changed her story and said that Colvin had put alcohol in the baby’s bottle.

The baby died a day later from alcohol poisoning.

During a search warrant on the parents’ basement apartment on April 13, while the newborn baby remained hospitalized, police found “evidence of the crime,” as well as a gun, which Colvin was banned from owning due to his status as a convicted felon, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Dunn and Colvin have each been charged with malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Both are being held without bond at the Paulding County Jail and officials warned that more charges could be coming.