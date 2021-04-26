Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes

  • FILE- In this Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, a massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
  • In this April 20, 2021, photo, Rev. Abraham Mosley, second from right, poses for a photo after being sworn in as the new board chair for the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, in Atlanta. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, right, and memorial association CEO Bill Stephens, left, were also present. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (Greg Bluestein/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2015, file photo, Confederate flag supporters climb Stone Mountain to protest what they believe is an attack on their Southern heritage during a rally at Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Ga. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
  • FILE-In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 file photo, a man with his hand raised walks in circles as a prayer is delivered to attendees at the base of Stone Mountain, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
  • Rev. Abraham Mosley, the first Black chairman of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, is seen before the group's board meeting on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which oversees the massive park's design, is considering changes to the park's deeply contentious features honoring the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
  • Signs at an intersection in Stone Mountain Park, honoring Confederate leaders, is seen on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which oversees the massive park's design, is considering changes to the park's deeply contentious features honoring the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
  • A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which oversees the park's design, is considering changes to the park's deeply contentious features honoring the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
  • A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association, which oversees the park's design, is considering changes to the park's deeply contentious features honoring the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
1 / 8

Confederate Monuments Stone Mountain

FILE- In this Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, a massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The board overseeing an Atlanta area park that has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan and contains the largest Confederate monument ever crafted will be headed for the first time by an African American, Rev. Abraham Mosley. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
SUDHIN THANAWALA
·3 min read

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders would publicly acknowledge its connection to the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags and remove the carving from its logo under proposals unveiled Monday to address criticism of its Confederate legacy.

Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park's board, saying Stone Mountain needed to change to remain financially viable but couldn't “cancel history.” The board did not immediately vote on any of them.

The park 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta is a popular hiking and tourist destination but is replete with Confederate imagery, including a colossal sculpture of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson on the mountain’s northern face. It is the largest Confederate monument ever crafted.

The proposals come amid a national reckoning on race that brought down dozens of Confederate monuments in a span of weeks last year. Some speakers at Monday's meeting said the changes before the board didn't go far enough.

Many of the Confederate monuments that are now controversial were erected in the early 1900s by groups composed of women and veterans. Some honor generals or soldiers; others bear inscriptions that critics say wrongly gloss over slavery as a reason for the war or portray the Confederate cause as noble. Stone Mountain's carving — which measures 190 feet (58 meters) across and 90 feet (27 meters) tall — was completed in 1972 and shows the three Confederate leaders mounted on horseback. It played a key role in the resurgence of the Ku Klux Clan in the early 20th century, which marked its comeback with a cross burning atop the mountain on Thanksgiving night.

The celebration of the Confederacy at the park is used to “oppress people,” said Bona Allen, with the grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

“You, this board, have the responsibility to the citizens of the state of Georgia — all the citizens of Georgia — to do what’s right right now," he said. “You have the authority, you have the ability, you have the obligation to remove these symbols without delay.”

The coalition last year proposed that the association remove Confederate flags at the base of the mountain, change the names of streets and other park features with Confederate affiliations and refocus the park around such themes as racial reconciliation and justice. Meymoona Freeman, a leader of the group, said it wanted to see the carving of Lee, Davis and Jackson transformed into a natural space.

The sculpture has special protection enshrined in Georgia law, and Stephens said it wasn't going anywhere.

Martin O'Toole, an attorney, said the law requires that Stone Mountain serve as a memorial to the Confederacy.

“It’s not the purpose to contextualize it," he said. "It’s not the purpose to talk about the Ku Klux Klan or other things like this.”

The proposals also call for the creation of a new museum exhibit at the park to relate the history of the carving and the consolidation of artifacts and monuments related to the Confederacy in one location. Roads and trails would be renamed, though not any that currently have Confederate names.

Stephens said the proposals would not satisfy everybody, but he called them a “common sense middle ground.” The park has lost corporate sponsors and revenues are down, he said.

“Economically, we can’t stay the way we are,” he said. “Change is inevitable. We can either take charge of it or we can be defined by it.”

The board could vote on at least some of the proposals next month. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed the board’s first African American chair — Rev. Abraham Mosley — last week.

Mosley said after the meeting he supported the proposals but wanted to see more changes.

“I think this is a first step to a lot of good things to come here at the Stone Mountain park. It’s just going to take time to get there.”

Recommended Stories

  • Three U.S. senators want driver monitoring systems mandated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Democratic U.S. senators on Monday said they are introducing legislation that would require U.S. regulators to mandate installation of driver-monitoring systems to ensure motorists pay attention while using systems like Tesla's Autopilot. Senators Ed Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar introduced the measure on Monday, saying they hope to get it included as part of infrastructure reform legislation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 28 probes into Tesla crashes to date, with 24 pending, where Autopilot was suspected of being in use.

  • Retired generals' warning of impending 'civil war' in France sparks political storm

    Twenty retired generals and scores of ex-officers have sparked a political furore in France after calling on President Emmanuel Macron to stop the country from descending into chaos and “civil war” at the hands of Islamists. Led by Jean-Pierre Fabre-Bernadac, a retired Gendarmerie general, and signed by 80 other retired officers, the open letter to Mr Macron was published in Valeurs Actuelles, a right-wing news magazine, last week. Strongly supported by Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally and presidential candidate, the text was this week dismissed by Mr Macron’s government as a diatribe from a bunch of military pensioners who “only represent themselves”. It was, it said, sadly reminiscent of the Algiers putsch - an attempt to oust Charles de Gaulle 60 years ago by retired generals who opposed moves towards granting Algeria, then a French colony, independence after a bloody civil war. However, the appeal has gained traction just days after a woman police employee had her throat slashed by an Islamist who had entered France illegally from Tunisia before eventually being granted residency. It also comes a year before presidential elections in which key themes are expected to be security and immigration - issues which the Right and far-Right see as Mr Macron’s Achilles heel, despite him introducing a string of tough laws including one against Islamist “separation”. “France is in danger. Several mortal perils are threatening her,” the generals wrote. “Even in retirement, we remain soldiers of France and cannot in the current circumstances remain indifferent to the fate of our beautiful country.” Under the influence of Left-wing dogma France was “disintegrating with the Islamists of the hordes of the banlieue [suburbs] who are detaching swathes of the nation and turning them into territory subject to dogmas contrary to our constitution,” they warned. Failure to act now could see “an explosion and then intervention by our comrades on active service in the dangerous mission of protecting our civilised values and the safety of our compatriots”. “There is no time to waffle, or tomorrow civil war will put an end to this growing chaos and the dead, for whom you will bear responsibility, will be counted in the thousands.” Without citing any political figures, the generals said that they were “ready to support politicians who take into account the safety of the nation”.

  • Cuda, Challenger, Roadrunners, Chargers Found Stashed At Chevy Dealership

    This is an incredible discovery!

  • Unsealed Soviet archives reveal cover-ups at Chernobyl plant before disaster

    The Soviet Union knew the Chernobyl nuclear plant was dangerous and covered up emergencies there before the 1986 disaster, the Ukrainian authorities said as they released documents to mark the 35th anniversary of the accident on Monday. After a botched safety test in the fourth reactor of the plant, located in what was then Soviet Ukraine, clouds of radioactive material from Chernobyl spread across much of Europe in what remains the world's worst nuclear disaster. The archives show there was a radiation release at the plant in 1982 that was covered up using what a KGB report at the time called measures "to prevent panic and provocative rumours", Ukraine's security service (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.

  • Democratic Virginia Senator Speaks Out against Equity Push to Eliminate Advanced Math Classes

    Democratic Virginia state Senator J. Chapman Petersen is one of many parents voicing concerns about a new racial equity push that would eliminate certain advanced placement classes in the state’s mathematics curriculum. The Virginia Mathematics Pathway Initiative (VMPI) would replace the traditional mathematics progression of Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2 courses with courses that teach so-called “essential” topics. Under the plan, all students would take the same courses through the tenth grade but would then be allowed to enroll in classes that correspond with their post-graduation career plans. A major goal of the VMPI is to combat disparities in educational outcomes between racial and ethnic minorities. However, many Northern Virginia parents are mobilizing to reject the program, claiming that the new “pathway” will inhibit higher-achieving students and discourage academic exploration and performance among all kids, including the racial minorities the program is designed to help. In a letter sent to the Virginia secretary of education, Petersen argued that the mathematics pilot program will lower education standards generally. “Based on my own experiences — as a parent, not student – in taking advanced level mathematics from seventh grade onwards, I have some immediate concerns about the dilution of learning,” Petersen wrote in the letter, obtained by National Review. “I would appreciate a plain explanation of the program without using socio-political jargon but rather just simply stating what subject will be taught and when,” he continued. Michael Chamberlain, whose child attends the Fairfax County School District, told National Review that the initiative is going to limit students’ ability to access more advanced classes and will hurt their chances of being accepted into highly-ranked colleges. Chamberlain, who originally moved his family to the area for the strong schooling, mentioned that Fairfax County has long carried a competitive advantage for college admissions because of its robust curriculum and resulting reputation. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was ranked the number one public high school in the nation in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list. “That could go away with all this,” Chamberlain said. Kim Putens, parent to a high schooler in Fairfax County and a University of Virginia undergraduate, also fears that the new policy will make it harder for students to distinguish themselves as applicants to elite colleges within the Commonwealth, such as UVA and the College of William and Mary, which select for a rigorous mathematic course load. Putens expressed that Virginia high schools currently allow self selection, by which students can choose to take advanced classes. She worries that the new policy will eliminate this option for students coming up through the ranks in math. “Every kid in HS should have an opportunity to self-select and push themselves higher. The best thing Fairfax County did was self-select at the high school level,” she said. With regards to the education equity mission, Putens believes the program will not solve the problem. “This equity conversation is a farce. The most inequitable thing you can do is keep kids out of school and opportunities for advancement,” Putens said. In the interview, Putens urged Virginia to examine school choice as a way to increase equity in the education system. “They want to be more equitable? School choice needs to be on the table now. The District of Columbia has it. It learned from the error of its 1980s and 1990s policies that left kids in under-resourced areas disenfranchised.” Chamberlain similarly expressed the opinion that it was wrong to achieve equity by bringing people from the top down rather than raising the bottom up. “This whole year has been surreal. We’ve had to fight for a year to get our kids inside a school building. It all used to be about STEM and opening our kids to science and math. Now we want to dumb down math. None of it makes any sense,” Putens said.

  • Plaskett slams qualified immunity for ‘modern-day Ku Klux Klan’ police

    As members of Congress mull over what they can do legislatively to address the spate of police-involved shootings of Black and brown Americans, a legal immunity that presently protects law enforcement officers (and other government officials) from civil lawsuits is becoming a hot-button issue. U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, who serves as a delegate for the U.S. Virgin Islands, recently described the legal protection known as qualified immunity as a “hood” for bad cops who she described as a “modern-day Klu Klux Klan.”

  • States that voted for Biden lose 3 net House seats after Census count

    Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Danielle Alberti/AxiosPopulation shifts mean five states that voted for Joe Biden will lose seats in the House when congressional districts are redrawn later this year, new Census numbers released Monday show, but will gain seats in two other states. Only two Trump-voting states will lose a seat. Why it matters: Apportionment and redistricting — the process of redistributing political power among and within the states— comes as Democrats hold slim majorities in both congressional chambers and Republicans have a strong grip on the process of re-drawing district lines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: California — the nation's most populous state — is losing a seat for the first time in history. Other states losing one: Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The shifting — but still very red — state of Texas will pick up two of the reapportioned seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also gain one seat each. A census official said if New York had counted 89 additional people, the state would not have lost a congressional seat. What they're saying: Although Biden states will lose out during this round of apportionment, Brookings Institution demographer William Frey told Axios the overall gains in western states and Texas reflect, at least in part, people moving out of one Democrat-leaning state: California.So, "politically, many of these Electoral College-seat gaining states may be trending 'bluer' politically because of the movement into them from Democratic-leaning states," he said.Between the lines: Apportionment, which happens every ten years, is the process of dividing up the 435 House seats according to the latest population counts for each state. That's measured by the Census, held the first year of each decade.The full Census data that will be used for redistricting — the process of drawing new electoral districts in states — will not be publicly released until the end of September.The delay was caused by the coronavirus and the Trump administration's attempts to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the Census count, which they believed would benefit Democrats.Democrats are bracing for GOP-friendly district lines, since Republicans have unified control of the congressional redistricting process in 18 states as opposed to seven for the Democrats, according to the Brennan Center."Redistricting could likely determine who controls the House of Representatives in 2022, but also going into the next decade," Stanford Law School's Nate Persily, a redistricting expert, told Axios.The big picture: The newly released data also underscores America's slowed growth and aging population, according to Frey.The stagnating population growth, in small part due to the pandemic, means the U.S. should take "a serious look at our immigration policy going forward," he said.Utah was the fastest growing state. Three states lost populations, with West Virginia's population declining at the fastest rate. The U.S. saw a 7.4% increase in the population overall over the past decade, which was the second slowest increase in history. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. census hands more House seats to Republican strongholds Texas, Florida

    (Reuters) -Texas, Florida and North Carolina are among the states that will gain congressional seats based on new population data from the U.S. census, a shift that could boost Republican chances of recapturing the U.S. House of Representatives from Democrats in next year's midterm elections. The release of the data, delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, sets the stage for a battle over redistricting that could reshape political power in Washington during the next decade.

  • Black Diner Profiled, Harassed by Pennsylvania Cop Who Is Giving Us Drunk Vibes

    Doctors don’t know everything. They know a lot, though. And generally what they use to come up with a diagnosis is symptoms. It’s not an infallible science, but it’s the best we have.

  • Crew-1 astronauts prepare for splashdown

    NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for this week's splashdown by 4 astronauts. Three NASA astronauts and one from Japan are scheduled to return from the International Space Station on Wednesday. (Apr. 26)

  • Peter King’s final 2021 NFL mock draft

    Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.

  • This $15 Million Waterfront Home off San Francisco Lets You Boat to the City in 10 Minutes

    Got a boat? Park it here.

  • How much money each team won at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night.

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male partygoer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods speared right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and the host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some partygoers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • What is electoral college and what are the pros and cons of the voting system?

    Democrats are calling to abolish the system, which has delivered the presidency to two Republicans in recent memory who did not win the popular vote

  • Biden news - live: President pledges aid for Covid-stricken India in call with PM Modi

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws