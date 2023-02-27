Georgia parole officer arrested, accused of sexual assault

A Georgia probation officer is accused of sexually assaulting a probationer.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Department of Community Supervision officer Bobby Evans, 57, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a probationer or parolee and one count of violation of oath of office by a public officer.

Evans surrendered to Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents at the McDuffie County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI began the investigation in July after receiving a request concerning allegations made against Evans by one of his probationers.

Investigators found that Evans had sex with the probationer at least two times in McDuffie County.

Their investigation is ongoing and will be given to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once it is complete.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: