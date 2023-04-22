Georgia pastor, former mayoral candidate arrested on kidnapping charges out of Cobb County

A Georgia pastor has been arrested in Muscogee County based on an arrest warrant out of Cobb County.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant was executed shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and Zephaniah Dwayne Baker was arrested.

He is currently facing charges of felony kidnapping, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery, and cruelty to children.

According to ABC affiliate WTVM-TV, Baker is a former mayoral candidate in Columbus and is also a pastor in that area. The TV station said Baker has run for various political offices at least six times in the Columbus area.

We are working to learn more about the charges he is facing here in Cobb County.

