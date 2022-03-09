Georgia plans to temporarily halt gas tax as prices soar





Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Wednesday announced that he and the state's general assembly would work to temporarily halt state gas taxes, citing drastically rising fuel prices.

In a press release, Kemp's office noted that average gas prices in Georgia have risen more than 50 percent in the past year. The tax suspension would take effect beginning when Kemp signs the legislation, which he said in a Twitter post he is working with the Georgia House and Senate to "quickly move," and last through the end of May.

"Because of our strong, fiscally conservative approach to budgeting, Lt. Governor Duncan, Speaker Ralston, and I can confidently propose a state motor fuel tax suspension to curb sky-high gas prices while also returning money back to hardworking Georgians through a tax refund and an income tax cut," Kemp said in a statement.

"With this latest measure, we are making it even more clear that in Georgia we are going to empower families to keep their money in their own pockets," he added.

Kemp also sought to place blame for the high prices on President Biden, though experts say that presidents can only have a limited impact on the global market.

This announcement out of Georgia comes as Michigan's GOP-led state legislature said it will vote on whether or not to freeze the Great Lake State's gas tax for six months.