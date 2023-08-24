Georgia police ask public for help finding family of man found dead

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for help from the public to find family members of a man found dead on Aug. 16.

Police say officers responded to the 6500 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro in reference to a death investigation.

At the location, they found the body of a victim identified as Jose Daniel Herrera Mendez, a 39-year-old man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives from Clayton County have made multiple attempts to find a family member for Mendez but say they have so far been unsuccessful.

“Mr. Mendez appears to be from Houston, Texas and family ties may also be in Texas,” officers said in a statement.

In the information provided by police, a copy of Mendez’s permanent resident identification was included, showing he was originally from Nicaragua.

Anyone with information that could help get Mendez’s family in touch with the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office is asked to call 770-347-0222.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:



